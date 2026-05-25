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Bakra Eid 2026: Bangladeshs viral Donald Trump buffalo ready for sacrifice; Iran takes a dig, says...

Bakra Eid 2026: Bangladesh’s viral ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo ready for sacrifice; Iran takes a dig, says…

As per the reports, the buffalo has already been sold. Its price was fixed at 550 taka per kilogram (live weight). The total price is estimated to be around 3.5 to 3.85 lakh taka, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh in Indian currency.

New Delhi: A rare albino buffalo has become an unlikely celebrity in Bangladesh ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival. The 700 kg blond-haired buffalo is drawing massive crowds of curious visitors ​who say the animal bears a striking resemblance to US President ‌Donald Trump. Raised on a farm in Narayanganj district near the capital, Dhaka, the buffalo has been nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of the tuft of pale hair falling ​across its forehead.

But unfortunately, as preparations for Eid al-Adha are underway in Bangladesh, the buffalo is also set to be sacrificed during the festival. Currently, the animal lives on the farm of farmer Zia Uddin Mridha, located near Dhaka.

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Hundreds of people flocked to the farm daily, with many ⁠traveling from distant districts to pose for selfies and videos with the ​unusually coloured animal, which quickly went viral on social media. “My younger brother named ​the buffalo Donald Trump because the hair on the front of its head resembles Donald Trump,” farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said to news agency Reuters.

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“Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It ​is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle ​and do not become aggressive unless provoked,” he added.

Iran also joins the jokes

Iran also took a dig at the viral albino buffalo from Bangladesh on X. In a post, the Iran in Russia account wrote: “Poor thing! After being compared to Donald Trump, the Bangladeshi buffalo became distressed.”

Poor thing! Bangladeshi buffalo upset by comparisons to Donald Trump RT: A Bangladeshi buffalo that resembles Trump has lost its appetite after people flocked to see him. pic.twitter.com/6BnayVaJrY — Iran in Russia (@IranembinRussia) May 22, 2026

All you need to know about Albino buffaloes:

Albino buffaloes are considered rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned.

The cream-coloured body, pinkish nose ​and long blond hair made it stand out among thousands ​of cattle ⁠prepared for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha

In recent years, the Muslim-majority country has seen unusually large or distinctive sacrificial animals become ⁠viral ​Eid attractions

The buffalo’s resemblance to Trump, combined with its size and gentle temperament, has made it ​one of this year’s biggest crowd-pullers.

Buffalo has already been sold

As per the reports, the buffalo has already been sold. Its price was fixed at 550 taka per kilogram (live weight). The total price is estimated to be around 3.5 to 3.85 lakh taka, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh in Indian currency.

It is reported that it was purchased by Mohammad Shoran from the Jinjira (Rasulpur) area of Dhaka. According to farm owner Zia Uddin Mridha, the buffalo has already been delivered to the buyer and will be used for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha.

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