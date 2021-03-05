Cute goat videos are taking the internet by storm these days, giving competition to dogs and cats. But what’s even more cute are desi goats acting cool AF while dancing to English beats. And this viral goat dance video will surely make your day. Also Read - Two-Year-Old Falls From 12th Floor, But Delivery Man Catches Her | Watch Viral Video

In the shocking video that has left the internet in splits, you can see a herd of desi goats following their owner with a perky walk. In the background the song Guess Who's Back by American rapper Eminem is playing.

The goats looked adorable as they took tiny steps with a smile and lots of swag. The goats could be seen shaking their ears as they joyously danced to the famous song.

The video went viral on social media after it was shared on Facebook by a user called Pelea Y Furia De Animales.

Watch the viral bakri dance video here: