Balenciaga Issues Apology After Row Over Ads Featuring Kids Holding Toys In Bondage Gear

After receiving massive backlash on social media, the luxury fashion brand issued a statement on Tuesday on its Instagram story.

New Balenciaga ad

Trending News: Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga issued an apology on Tuesday after it faced backlash over its recent ad campaign that featured little girls holding stuffed animals in bondage gear. The ad campaign was deemed as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disturbing’ by many on Twitter.

“We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being,” the statement read.

In another Instagram Story, the brand said that the “plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign” and added that images of the campaign have been removed from all of the brand’s platforms.

The new advertisements were posted earlier this week to promote the brand’s online holiday gift shop. The photographs featured children posing with teddy bears in bondage gear which included fishnet tops, collars with locks, and ankle/wrist restraints.

One eagle-eyed YouTuber had also shared another image from the same campaign which had a Balenciaga bag placed on top of a document. When one zoomed into it, the document was a court order on child pornography.

Many on social media found the entire campaign problematic and accused Balenciaga of sexualising children.

Even after the brand apologised for the pictures and removed the photos online, some users said that they are not buying Balenciaga’s apology. One user reacted to the apology and said, “Nice try Balenciaga. Let’s just get rid of all law enforcement and have apology enforcement. Imagine that kind of world? Ho wait we are in it NOW! Enough with child exploitation! Balenciaga- leave the children ALONE or pay the LEGAL CONSEQUENCES.”

The apology came just days after the fashion brand quit Twitter as Elon Musk took over the social media platform.