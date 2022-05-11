Viral News: Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is being massively trolled online for their new super-distressed shoes or ‘Paris Sneaker’ collection. The line feature only a hundred pairs of limited edition fully destroyed sneakers. The destroyed Balenciaga shoes are priced at $1,850 (Rs 1,42,962). They are currently available for pre-order worldwide. So, wanna buy phatte hue joote worth Rs 1.42 lakh?Also Read - Viral Video: Sky in China's Zhoushan City Turns Blood Red, Spooks Netizens. Watch
Balenciaga announced the collection with a note explaining the idea behind the sneakers. According to the luxury brand, the latest shoes have been worn and marked up, and dirtied on purpose. The sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look." The collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless, and meant to be 'worn for a lifetime'.
Also Read - Nicki Minaj Just Wore a Baseball Cap at Met Gala 2022, But Her Look Was Anything but Casual- a Hit or a Miss?
According to the description on Balenciaga’s official site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The distressed sneakers with Balenciaga logo on it will be available worldwide via their website. It is already available in European markets. The United States and Middle East stores will have the collection on May 16 and Japan on May 23.
Looking at the sneakers, it isn’t clear if they really can last a lifetime. However, what is more ironic is the price tag attached to them. Balenciaga’s new show collection left Twitter buzzing with tons of opinions. Many netizens said that the fully destroyed luxury sneakers look like they have been “excavated from an ancient site or a landfill”. Here are some of the top tweets:
What are your thoughts on this?