Viral News: Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga is being massively trolled online for their new super-distressed shoes or 'Paris Sneaker' collection. The line feature only a hundred pairs of limited edition fully destroyed sneakers. The destroyed Balenciaga shoes are priced at $1,850 (Rs 1,42,962). They are currently available for pre-order worldwide. So, wanna buy phatte hue joote worth Rs 1.42 lakh?

Balenciaga announced the collection with a note explaining the idea behind the sneakers. According to the luxury brand, the latest shoes have been worn and marked up, and dirtied on purpose. The sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look." The collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless, and meant to be 'worn for a lifetime'.

According to the description on Balenciaga’s official site, the sneakers are made using fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ribs all over the fabric. The distressed sneakers with Balenciaga logo on it will be available worldwide via their website. It is already available in European markets. The United States and Middle East stores will have the collection on May 16 and Japan on May 23.

Looking at the sneakers, it isn’t clear if they really can last a lifetime. However, what is more ironic is the price tag attached to them. Balenciaga’s new show collection left Twitter buzzing with tons of opinions. Many netizens said that the fully destroyed luxury sneakers look like they have been “excavated from an ancient site or a landfill”. Here are some of the top tweets:

honestly why would anybody buy these new balenciaga shoes? might as well do it yourself pic.twitter.com/WH8BAdV9qQ — alejandra (@wrkhs) May 10, 2022

Did Balenciaga literally just take Converse shoes and throw them in a fire?! https://t.co/scZVbqfze8 — Illegal Pink Cat (@Pinkcatpol1) May 10, 2022

Balenciaga is back at it with the poverty-chic pieces. They’re selling these sneakers that look like they belonged to someone who could only afford one pair of shoes their entire adulthood for *625 DOLLARS.* Unchecked capitalism is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/TgBd1gWVUh — ~NEENA ROE~ (@neenaroe) May 9, 2022

I swear consumerism in certain societies make business growth so easy man. Somebody will rock in these new Balenciaga shoes just to look cool. Catch me dead in these pic.twitter.com/mds7EonE7n — Brian Meshack (@BrianMeshack4) May 11, 2022

Buy a 500-700 shoes and jump in a puddle & There you just bought Balenciaga .#rip #fashion #stupidity pic.twitter.com/lkIg5CLXem — Saurabh (@SAURABHYEET) May 11, 2022

Who was going to say, the shoes that my mom took from me to throw away when I was in high-school, are now famous. they are like 10K or more literally in the trash. I told you mom! Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/RKR6nsePAS — Christian A. Macias (@Chris_Macias_) May 10, 2022

