Viral News: It's not even been two months since Balenciaga was trolled for launching super-distressed shoes, and the luxury fashion brand is back with another new controversial product. First, it was phatte hue joote, now it's kachre ka thela, literally.

The high-end brand recently launched the "most expensive trash bag in the world" for USD 1,790 (Rs 1,42,569 approx). Pictures of the bizarre 'trash pouch' inspired by a garbage bag have gone viral on social media.

The Trash Pouch will be featured in Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris in March and will hit the stores soon after.

Highsnobiety shared a picture of the Balenciaga trash pouch on Instagram with the following caption: “@balenciaga is trash, literally, as The ‘Trash Pouch has finally landed in-store. Featured in its Winter 2022, Balenciaga’s ‘The Trash Pouch’ is ‘inspired by a garbage bag’, who would have thought?”

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women’s Wear Daily.

As expected, the brand left social media users in disbelief with its latest launch and is being massively trolled on Twitter. Netizens said people willing to spend on this ‘trash bag’ are the ones being trolled by Balenciaga as they are just ready to throw away their money.

“Balenciaga is trolling you with this one. You’re literally throwing away money here,” a user tweeted. Another user wrote, “So you can look homeless, but this time with style.” “They are really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point,” a third user commented.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the Balenciaga trash pouch:

BALENCIAGA IS SELLING THE BLACK TRASH BAG FOR US$1000+. HIGH FASHION TROLLING US. — THE EMPEROR; (@basikarlyKarolo) August 6, 2022

If you can afford to spend $1790 on a #Balenciaga fashion accessory that looks like a trash bag, you should have enough cash in the bank to fill it up with cash and donate it to your nearest charity pic.twitter.com/e8bgN3vtPl — Dino (@dinovdm) August 3, 2022

Balenciaga is out of ideas — Ruta Peters (@rutapeters) August 5, 2022

Balenciaga trash bag I’m now convinced Balenciaga is a huge social experiment to see who willingly spends money on literal trash pic.twitter.com/mmMVgzILGz — Maulice (@Mauliccee) August 5, 2022

So you can look homeless, but this time with style — Lil Robbins (@lil_robbin) August 5, 2022

Balenciaga is trolling you with this one. You’re literally throwing away money here. — Lob Ties (@LobTies) August 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?