Goosebumps Guaranteed! Massive crowd gathers for traditional ‘Bama Kali’ dance in Bengal’s Nadia

Bama Kali refers to a fierce, untamed, and left-sided form of the Hindu Goddess Kali, most famously celebrated through centuries-old traditions in Shantipur (Nadia district) and parts of West Bengal.

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New Delhi: A massive crowd gathered at Bejpara grounds in Shantipur, Nadia, to witness the traditional Bama Kali dance. The cultural performance drew spectators and brought the region’s traditional art form into the spotlight. Known for its distinctive idol and dramatic immersion procession, Shantipur’s Bama Kali is depicted with her left foot placed on Lord Shiva’s chest.

The name Bama refers to the left side and is associated with the Kali’s Tantric form.

The tradition of worshipping the present-day Bama Kali idol dates back to 1969, when the rituals initially began with a ceremonial pot. An idol was introduced the following year. However, the most striking aspect of the celebration unfolds after Kali Puja, when devotees carry the goddess’s idol on their shoulders towards the Ganga.

Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of dhaks and the glow of flaming torches, the idol bearers move in unison, creating the mesmerising illusion of the goddess herself dancing.

Watch Bama Kali Dance

#WATCH | West Bengal: A large crowd gathered at Bejpara grounds in Shantipur, Nadia, to witness the traditional ‘Bama Kali’ dance. (09.11) https://t.co/xFu79dMRf9 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

Kali Puja was celebrated amid festive fervour across West Bengal on Sunday, with temples witnessing large gatherings of devotees, pandals drawing crowds and neighbourhoods illuminated with decorative lights. Thousands of devotees queued up at prominent shrines, including Dakshineswar Temple, Kalighat Temple and Tarapith, to offer prayers to Goddess Kali.

The famous Boro Maa Kali Puja in North 24 Parganas district’s Naihati drew a large number of devotees from different parts of the state. Kolkata wore a festive look, with colourful lighting, elaborately decorated pandals and illuminated streets adding to the celebrations.

Kali Puja pandals in Barasat, Madhyamgram, and Habra in North 24 Parganas drew hundreds of enthusiasts. Similar scenes were witnessed in Asansol, Durgapur, Kalyani, and Siliguri. Security was beefed up across the state, with personnel of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) monitoring the use of firecrackers, officials said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari greeted people on the occasion. “May Maa Kali bless you with the strength and courage to face all the challenges and overcome the hurdles of life,” he said. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya visited Lake Kalibari and offered prayers to the deity.