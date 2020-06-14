With every company and brand showing their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter protest in America in their own unique way, Band-Aid joined the bandwagon by rolling out bandages in diverse skin colours. Promising this “tangible change” as “just the first among many steps” taken to fight the systematic racism, the Johnson & Johnson-owned company will also be making a significant donation to the BLM movement. Also Read - Black Lives Matter: Protests Turn Violent in London And Paris; Over 100 Held in British Capital

Taking to their Instagram handle, the brand shared a picture of their newly launched diverse skin tone bandages. They elaborated in the caption, "We hear you. We see you. We're listening to you.⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you. ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better (sic)."

Racial protests gained steam in the US after the gruesome murder of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis officers who wrongly detained and knelt on the neck of the black man for nearly 9 minutes until he died on the road in public view. The recent merciless killings of African-Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd, triggered the Black Lives Matter movement that trickled from America to the rest of the world. In London, a list of more than 60 statues that should be removed in the UK was drawn up by the anti-racism activists.