Band, Baaja, Baraat: Jharkhand Man Brings Home Daughter From In-Laws House With Pomp, Fireworks | WATCH

Prem Gupta took out a 'Baraat' (wedding procession) complete with music and firecrackers as he took his daughter, Sakshi Gupta, home from her in-laws house.

Prem Gupta (L) brought his daughter Sakshi (R) back from her abusive in-laws' house.

New Delhi: In a heartwarming incident highlighting the unconditional love of a father for his daughter, a man in Jharkhand’s Ranchi brought back his daughter home from her in-laws’ house and he did so with pomp, music and fireworks.

When your daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse and family turns out to be wrong or does wrong things then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honor because daughters are very precious.

Prem Gupta took out a ‘Baraat’ (wedding procession) complete with music and firecrackers as he took his daughter, Sakshi Gupta, home from her in-laws house where she had been constantly harassed and mentally-abused by her husband and in-laws since her a marriage a year ago.

Gupta said his daughter was married around a year ago but recently he found out that she was being tortured and harassed by her husband and in-laws and as such decided to bring her back home with full pomp and show to prove a point that she will always be his little girl.

“We get our daughters married with pomp and show, but if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or do wrong things. Then we should bring our daughters back to our home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious,” Gupta wrote on Facebook while sharing the video of the Baraat to take his daughter back home.

According to reports, Gupta had married his daughter Sakshi to Sachin Kumar on April 28 last year in a grand manner. However, over a year and a half into the marriage, Prem Gupta found out that Sachin, a resident of Sarveshwari Nagar in Ranchi, who works as an assistant engineer at Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation, and his family had been harrassing and torturing Sakshi since the early days of her marriage.

Gupta alleged that Sakshi’s husband often used throw her out of the house and her in-laws also subjected her to extreme mental abuse. The harassment intensified after Sakshi found out that Sachin was a divorcee and had already married twice and had hidden this fact from his current wife and her family.

Fed up with all the lies and torture, Sakshi finally decided to break off her marriage and informed her father of the same. Sakshi’s family, especially her father, welcomed her decision and arrived with a Baraat to take her back to her back to her maternal home in a grand procession from her husband’s house with music and fireworks.

Gupta said he backed his daughter’s decision and by taking her home in a grand procession, he wanted to make sure that Sakshi never feels alone or unwanted again.

Meanwhile, Sakshi said she has filed for divorce and wants to leave this nightmarish relationship behind her and start afresh at her maternal home.

