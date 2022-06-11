Mumbai: It is always good to lend a helping hand to someone who needs it dearly. Not only does it give you a sense of satisfaction, but it also inspires others to do the same. But sometimes it can end in a tragedy of the highest level.Also Read - One Dead, Several Injured After Part Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Rescue Operation Underway

Something similar happened in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai where two men tried to help an injured bird on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, but as fate would have it, they were knocked down by a speeding car.

The incident dates to May 30 when a 43-year-old businessman and his driver got down from their car to check on a bird hit by their car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. As they were examining the bird, a taxi hit them. The impact was so hard that the two men were tossed up several feet on either side, the police said on Friday.

Watch Video (Warning: Graphic Content. Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

What a tragedy. This is Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/VSTQz27vqY — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 10, 2022

The CCTV footage of the accident is going viral on social media platforms.

According to an official privy to the case, the accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman Amar Manish Jariwala, a resident of Nepeansea Road, was going towards Malad.

“En route on Bandra Worli Sea Link, a bird was hit by their car, following which Jariwala got down to save the injured bird. A speeding taxi hit Jariwala and his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat. Jariwala was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a nearby hospital, while Kamat died post-admission,” he said.

A case was registered against taxi driver Ravindra Kumar Jaiswar (30) for rash and negligent driving and he was arrested, said the Bandra police station official.

(With agency inputs)