New Delhi: As the COVID-19 pandemic hit taxi services in Thailand's Bangkok, many drivers were put out of work due to the lockdowns and restrictions, and their cars were left idle replicating little graveyards of taxis in parking lots. As a result, the drivers and other workers have transformed the rooftops of their idle taxis into vegetable gardens and now, pictures of their burgeoning garden are going viral worldwide.

The miniature gardens were assembled using black plastic garbage bags stretched across bamboo frames. On top, they have added soil in which a variety of crops, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and string beans, were planted. The result looks more like an eye-grabbing art installation than a car park, and that's partly the point: to draw attention to the plight of taxi drivers and operators who have been badly hit by coronavirus lockdown measures.

Speaking to the Associated Press, an executive of a taxi cooperative Thapakorn Assawalertkul said that with new surges of the COVID-19 virus this year, the taxi cooperatives were "completely knocked out," and thousands of cars were given up by their drivers. "If we don't have help soon, we will be in real trouble," he told The Associated Press on Thursday.

“The vegetable garden is both an act of protest and a way to feed my staff during this tough time,” said Thapakorn. “Thailand went through political turmoil for many years, and a great flood in 2011, but business was never this terrible.”

Thailand’s new infections have ranged just under 15,000 in recent days after peaking above 23,400 in mid-August. The government hopes the country is easing out of this wave, which has been the deadliest so far, accounting for 97% of Thailand’s total cases and more than 99% of its deaths. In total, Thailand has confirmed 1.4 million cases and over 14,000 deaths.