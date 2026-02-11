Home

Bangladesh General Election 2026: Railway stations in Dhaka witness heavy crowds of voters rushing to hometown for Feb 12 voting | Watch viral video

Bangladesh General Election 2026: As polling is all set to take place on February 12, the railway stations across Dhaka are filled with passengers to reach their hometowns. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Image: X @trtworld (videograb)

Viral News: The general elections are scheduled to take place in Bangladesh on February 12. During this time, the railway stations across the capital city of Dhaka saw crowds and flocks of people. The individuals had gathered to rush to their hometowns for the general elections. The videos are widely circulating on social media, and they show platforms packed with people. In addition, the viral glimpses show people sitting on the top of the trains to reach their hometowns for voting. You can watch the viral video here.

First general election after Sheikh Hasina’s removal

February 12 will witness the first general elections in Bangladesh since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The previous months in the country have been intense with riots and violence across many districts.

Major political parties in the Bangladesh General Election

The major political parties in the Bangladesh General Election are the Bangladesh National Party, led by Tarique Rahman with 288 fielded candidates, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, the National Democratic Front, and the Greater Sunni Alliance.

Viral video

Thousands of Bangladeshi voters in Dhaka flocked onto trains to return to their hometowns ahead of the upcoming general elections. The February 12 vote will be the country’s first since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 pic.twitter.com/BM7CRCY6Sd — TRT World (@trtworld) February 11, 2026

The viral video was shared on X with the caption, “Thousands of Bangladeshi voters in Dhaka flocked onto trains to return to their hometowns ahead of the upcoming general elections. The February 12 vote will be the country’s first since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024.”

The video highlights the strong democratic participation of people in voting.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Thanks for showing truth.” Another user wrote, “Free and fair, for sure. A warm spring zephyr is blowing over Bangladesh. May it always be Sonar Bangla.”

