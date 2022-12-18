Bangladeshi Actress Grooves To English Beats, Netizens Love Her Cuteness. Watch Viral Reel

Trending News: Netizens are a fan of cute dance moves by a Bangladeshi actress and influencer, Opshora Ali, who has over 55k followers on Instagram and regularly posts adorable reels. In one of her dance reels, Opshora looked like an ‘Apsara’ as she wore a golden satin shirt and grooved with angelic grace.

The beautiful actress, whose film was screened at Cannes Film Festival, chose the song Love Me Back by American artist Trinidad Cardona. With an elegant walk in golden boots and jeans that looked like they were made for her, Opshora moved her hands and hips with utmost grace. On top of that, her expressions were joyful and cute. The reel shared by her on her handle ‘opshora_ali_official’ has gone viral with thousands of views.

WATCH THE VIRAL REEL HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opshora Ali (@opshora_ali_official)

Opshora Ali was born in Rajshahi Bangladesh. She got her first break in the movie Porobasinee directed film maker Swapan Ahmed which had a screening in Cannes and released in six countries. She has also worked in numbers of TV shows and advertisements. She has also worked in several TV serials as well.

She started her career at the very early age of 16 but she also continued her studies she has done her B.A Hons in Graphic Design & Multimedia. She has become brand model for several brands like Veet Bangladesh, Pran, Harpic Bangladesh, Banglalink, Citycell etc. She has become brand model for some international brands as well like Marco Mannozzi Cosmetics & Perfume, Halifornia etc. She is now busy working in films, TV and commercials.