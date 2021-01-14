New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir is making headlines for breaking all barriers and deciding to help her father to earn living by becoming a female auto driver. The woman, Banjeet Kaur from Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir took to road after her father who was a school bus driver lost his job owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Talking Elephant? This Jumbo's Conversation with its Mahout will Definitely Make Your Day | Watch

Speaking to news agency ANI, Banjeet said, “My father was a school bus driver but he lost his job as the schools remain closed due to COVID-19. He started driving auto-rickshaw but he was not able to earn sufficient. So I stepped-in.” Also Read - Gorakhpur Police Gets Trolled by Netizens for Photoshopping Facemasks on Constable and Murder Accused

She added that even though she decided to work as a driver she is continuing her studies too as she wants to join the defence. “I am a second-year student and driving auto-rickshaw is like a part-time job,” she said. Also Read - Unable to Bear Separation from Lover, Girl Jumps off Court's Roof

Stating confidently that, “We girls should be ready for every situation”, Banjeet said that her family is happy that by her driving she is able to impact the lives of many.

Pleased with this proud moment, Banjeet’s father, Sardar Gorakh Singh said, “The girls can excel in every field. They can choose their profession depending on their will. After I lost my job during the lockdown, my daughters asked me to teach them to drive auto-rickshaw. I supported them.”

“Girls like Banjeet Kaur, who is driving auto-rickshaw to support her father, is an example for society,” said Rachana Sharma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Udhampur.

“When I was transferred as ARTO at Udhampur, I started a campaign called ‘Girls can drive’ under which several girls were trained to drive,” Rachana added.