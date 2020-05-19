New Delhi: Ever since TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui’s video created outrage on social media for allegedly promoting acid attack on women, many users have increasingly demanded a ban on the video-sharing app, owing to its problematic content. Also Read - 'It's Water, Who Drinks Acid?': TikToker Faizal Siddiqui Issues Clarification After His 'Acid Attack' Video Sparks Outrage
Hashtags like #BanTikToklnlndia and #FaizalSiddiqui trended all the day on Twitter on Monday, with people questioning the highly inappropriate content of such videos.
Not only Siddiqui’s video, but Twitterati also dug out other cringe-worthy and equally problematic TikTokvideos, criticising their controversial content.
Many users opined that several videos on the platform glorifies acid attacks, domestic violence, rapes, terrorism, animal cruelty in the name of content, and demanded the app be banned.
(Warning: Disturbing content, User discretion advised)
After a lot of noise regarding TikTok, the App is now witnessing its lowest rating ever i.e- 2.0. Many users rejoiced at the development while others made memes.
The low rating could also be the result of a feud between Tiktokers and Youtubers after CarryMinati’s highly-popular TikTok roast video was taken down by YouTube. To extend their support to him, many CarryMinati fans started to trend #BanTikTok.
.