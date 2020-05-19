New Delhi: Ever since TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui’s video created outrage on social media for allegedly promoting acid attack on women, many users have increasingly demanded a ban on the video-sharing app, owing to its problematic content. Also Read - 'It's Water, Who Drinks Acid?': TikToker Faizal Siddiqui Issues Clarification After His 'Acid Attack' Video Sparks Outrage

Hashtags like #BanTikToklnlndia and #FaizalSiddiqui trended all the day on Twitter on Monday, with people questioning the highly inappropriate content of such videos.

He is Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui Is he promoting Acid attack on girls?? FYI he has 13.4M followers on Tiktok What kind of Social media influencing is this? pic.twitter.com/h83VQbSvv5 — Intrepid Saffron (@IntrepidSaffron) May 17, 2020

Not only Siddiqui’s video, but Twitterati also dug out other cringe-worthy and equally problematic TikTokvideos, criticising their controversial content.

Many users opined that several videos on the platform glorifies acid attacks, domestic violence, rapes, terrorism, animal cruelty in the name of content, and demanded the app be banned.

(Warning: Disturbing content, User discretion advised)

After promoting acid and love jihad , Tiktok'er Mujibur rehman and co are showing off how cool is to r@pe a woman ….. scums also see his expression while he pulls up his pant zip in the end !!#BanTikTokInIndia pic.twitter.com/sBW6ScAyvR — Adi (@Adithya2585) May 18, 2020

This is what TIK TOK is teaching our kids. RT if you agree they are spoiling INDIAN culture. #BanTikToklnlndia pic.twitter.com/oJF4VDiEJg — Shiv Sharma (@shivsharmaIND) May 19, 2020

This video is enough to justify why tiktok should be banned and They called it quality content. Shame on them.

#BanTikToklnlndia #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/uTR1RbG9Id — Yogeshmothaliya (@yogesh3236) May 19, 2020

This video makes me sick to my stomach. Poor cat. 😭 How I’ll-minded are these TikTokers? For few likes and views, they’re playing with the lives of these innocent animals. #TikTok #tiktokexposed #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/PawSW2S4Sb — Nikhil Reddy ✴️ (@nikhilreddy0198) May 19, 2020

After a lot of noise regarding TikTok, the App is now witnessing its lowest rating ever i.e- 2.0. Many users rejoiced at the development while others made memes.

The low rating could also be the result of a feud between Tiktokers and Youtubers after CarryMinati’s highly-popular TikTok roast video was taken down by YouTube. To extend their support to him, many CarryMinati fans started to trend #BanTikTok.

TikTok App Has Now 2 Star Rating On Google Play….. Few Days Back It Has 4.4 Star Rating..And Now 2 Star #BanTikTokInIndia pic.twitter.com/2QBFAqVrIP — Abhishek SidHeart😷 (@MrAbhishek04) May 19, 2020

TikTok rating right now pic.twitter.com/ZuGY009sAy — Vella प्राणी (@marshucasm) May 19, 2020

Best thing I saw today.

Tiktok rating down to just 2.0 stars on play store. 👏#tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/wDTB8cRJRC — Aditya Kanungo (STAY 🏠) (@adityakanungo1) May 19, 2020

