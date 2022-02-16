Mumbai: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues, reports news agency PTI. His death comes less than a fortnight after music legend Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Soon as the news broke, Twitter users poured their condolences for the Disco King ansd wrote that there won’t be no one like him. A user wrote, ”Saddened to hear about #BappiLahiri’s demise. A icon and a legend, Bappi da struck an impeccable balance of mood, melody and arrangement when it came songs. An integral part of growing up, Bappi da will remain foreverKabhi alvida na kehana… Om Shanti.”

BJP’s Sambit Patra wrote, ”Another legend with golden voice is no more! Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri. His music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!! 🙏”

Here are other reactions:

Sad News : Legendary Singer and Composer Bappi Lahiri Passed Away In Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace. ॐ शांति 🙏#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/PEfWS34peY — GD Bakshi (@GDBakshi2) February 16, 2022

Another legend with golden voice is no more! Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri. His music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4QenAGrBoN — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 16, 2022

Saddened by the passing away of singer, composer and musician Bappi Lahiri ji ॐ शांति In a short span we have lost two legends in music #LataDi & #BappiDa May their soulful voice & compositions reverberate in Heaven for eternity pic.twitter.com/9RiGw7FRKU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

A legend rests in peace.

Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji.

My condolences to his family, fans & admirers.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/UYSNvMVZIZ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 16, 2022

Legendary Music Director #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ah5kL6ol5 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 16, 2022

Extremely saddened by the passing away of the great music icon Bappi Lahiri Ji. He introduced India to disco and revolutionized the Indian Music. His music will remain in our hearts forever. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/N7ONZuJGnU — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 16, 2022

We lost another Great Artist, The Golden Man. Rest in Peace Bappi Lahiri Sir. Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏💔💔#bappilahiri #RestInPeace #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/7OnL2weHSj — Chimko chinss (@ChimkoC) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

The demise of renowned singer, music director Shri Bappi Lahiri is a matter of great sadness for the Bollywood world and his fans across the globe. May God give peace to the departed soul. ॐ शांति। #bappilahiri #बप्पीलहरी pic.twitter.com/rHIdHtV7j0 — Advocate Vivek Singh (@ViveksVoice) February 16, 2022

People laugh at me, and that's fine. I laugh at myself, too. -Bappi Lahiri My Heartfelt Tribute to you Sir💐

OM SHANTI 🙏🏻#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/bKea8TzETG — Nancy Kochhar (@KochharNancy) February 16, 2022

Legendary Music Director Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai. A massive loss to the music industry. His songs, music, clothes and lifestyle everything were so assuringly unique. The king of disco is gone. May his soul rest in peace! 😔💔#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/FmyN6rRUjK — Aarav Gautam 🇮🇳 (@IAmAarav8) February 16, 2022

The man who made India fall in love with disco. Rest in peace Bappi Lahiri! Bappida💔 pic.twitter.com/FZCDvrUbjm — Roopesh Rajendran (@RoopeshRajen) February 16, 2022

Born into a Bengali family, Lahiri, lovingly known as Bappi Da popularised synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He has delivered major box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on. The singer-composer was also popularly called the Golden man for his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses.

In 2014, Lahiri joined BJP and was declared a candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost. His last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.