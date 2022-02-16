Mumbai: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues, reports news agency PTI. His death comes less than a fortnight after music legend Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92.
“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.
Soon as the news broke, Twitter users poured their condolences for the Disco King ansd wrote that there won’t be no one like him. A user wrote, ”Saddened to hear about #BappiLahiri’s demise. A icon and a legend, Bappi da struck an impeccable balance of mood, melody and arrangement when it came songs. An integral part of growing up, Bappi da will remain foreverKabhi alvida na kehana… Om Shanti.”
BJP’s Sambit Patra wrote, ”Another legend with golden voice is no more! Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri. His music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!! 🙏”
Here are other reactions:
Born into a Bengali family, Lahiri, lovingly known as Bappi Da popularised synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He has delivered major box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on. The singer-composer was also popularly called the Golden man for his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses.
In 2014, Lahiri joined BJP and was declared a candidate from Srerampur (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal for the 2014 Indian general election and lost. His last Bollywood song was ‘Bhankas’ for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.