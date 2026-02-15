Barack Obama’s sensational claims about aliens send waves of curiosity as he admits there are videos and records of many unexplained incidents

Home

Barack Obamas sensational claims about aliens send waves of curiosity as he admits there are videos and records of many unexplained incidents

According to media reports, radar footage recorded by a US Air Force Reaper drone more than a decade ago showed some unusual objects over the Middle East.

Obama talked about the conspiracy theories that claim the US government secretly hides aliens, especially at Area 51 in Nevada. (Representational image: unsplash.com

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama has once again expressed his opinion on aliens, saying that the possibility of life outside Earth in the universe cannot be ruled out. However, he completely rejected conspiracy theories that claim the US government secretly hides aliens, especially at the infamous military base Area 51 in Nevada.

Podcast with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen

Obama made this comment during a podcast with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen. When asked about aliens, he said, “They could be real.” He said that the universe is so vast that it is logical to believe that life could exist somewhere, even if we don’t yet have any concrete proof of it. However, Obama clarified that during his presidency, he found no evidence that the US government has captured and kept aliens in a secret location.

Is Area 51 hiding any aliens?

He jokingly remarked that if such a major secret existed, it would be nearly impossible to hide it from the President. He said, “They’re not kept in Area 51. There’s no secret underground facility there, unless there’s a massive conspiracy that’s been hidden from the President.” In recent years, public interest in unidentified flying objects has grown significantly in the United States. The US government now calls them “unidentified anomalous phenomena.” Discussion on this topic intensified after the government released official documents and videos. These videos show objects flying in the sky that have not been clearly identified.

Obama has spoken about aliens several times

According to media reports, radar footage recorded by a US Air Force Reaper drone more than a decade ago showed some unusual objects over the Middle East. The flight pattern of these objects was described as different from that of normal aircraft or known technology. However, no concrete conclusions have yet been reached regarding their source or purpose. Obama has spoken on this topic several times before.

In a 2021 interview with host James Corden on the TV show “The Late Late Show,” he jokingly stated that he couldn’t publicly reveal everything about aliens. He later seriously admitted that there are videos and records of many incidents that have yet to be fully explained. He stated that the truth is that there is footage and records of some objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are, and acknowledged that in some cases, the US government has not yet been able to understand the origins of these objects and their unusual flight capabilities.

