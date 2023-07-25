Home

Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s Barbie Moment From Om Shanti Om

In the clip, both Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are dressed in retro avatars. While Deepika Padukone and the girl gang are referred to as "the Barbies", Shah Rukh Khan, and the boys are termed as "the Kens".

The video has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone playing badminton on a pink court. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Barbie fever has gripped the entire world. The fantasy comedy, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, was released on July 21 and has been highly appreciated by the audience. The movie clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and as a result of this, the world got caught up in Barbenheimer memes. Now, another viral video with a Barbie reference is doing rounds on social media. The clip shows a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om with Barbie’s song playing in the background. Let’s just say it was a crossover no one expected. The video in question has managed to garner a lot of eyeballs.

Om Shanti Om’s Barbie Moment

The video incorporates a clip from Om Shanti Om’s song Dhoom Tana. The video has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone playing badminton on a pink court. As both of them are dressed in retro avatars, netizens feel the clip has a Barbie reference. While Deepika Padukone and the girl gang are referred to as “the Barbies”, Shah Rukh Khan, and the boys are termed as “the Kens”. The song in the background is Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, which was part of Barbie.

srk and deepika in barbie (2023) pic.twitter.com/EFeg8kEjG2 — qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) July 23, 2023

Netizens React To The Viral Clip

The netizens are showering this viral video with love. Reacting to the post, a twitter user wrote, “This was way too good to not be real (sic).” Another fan penned, “absolutely LOVEEEE this (with a pink heart emoji) (sic).” One of the comments also read, “my fav barbies!”

All About Barbie

Made under the direction of Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as a stereotypical Barbie doll, while Ryan Gosling is seen as Ken. In addition to this, the project also features Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera in supporting roles. The film revolves around Barbie as she steps out into the real world to fix her fantasy Barbie Land. The story gains momentum as she comes face to face with the difficulties of the real world.

Now, talking about the technical crew, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt have provided the tunes for the film, while Rodrigo Prieto has cranked the lens. Barbie has grossed a total of Rs 18.50 crore at the Indian box office up till now.

