Home

Viral

‘Rest Like Barbie’ Hot Pink Coffins Are The New Addition To Barbiecore Trend

‘Rest Like Barbie’ Hot Pink Coffins Are The New Addition To Barbiecore Trend

Viral Video: People worldwide are trying different vibrant Barbie colors to match up with the ongoing trend. The craze has gone so wild that even funeral homes have caught on to this trend.

Bright pink coffins have been introduced by funeral homes after the Barbiecore trend. | Phot: NY Post Instagram

The Barbie Craze: With the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling garnering appreciation from fans and critics across the globe, the Barbiecore trend is also gaining pace among people.

Trending Now

People worldwide are trying different vibrant Barbie colours to match up with the ongoing trend. The craze has gone so wild that even funeral homes have caught on to this trend.

According to the NY Post report, Olivares Funeral Home has introduced Barbie-themed coffins, promoting pink coffins with the catchy slogan, ‘So you can rest like Barbie.’

The company has also made a promotional video that showcases the striking bright pink colour of the coffin, symbolising the spark and energy of unforgettable moments in life. The bright pink coffins serve as a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with cool vibrant colours. The tribute focuses on creating a celebration full of love, colours, and unforgettable memories.

Funeral homes in Mexico, El Salvador, and other parts of Latin America are embracing a unique and colourful trend. They are offering people the option to bid farewell to their loved ones in vibrant pink coffins. One such example is the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, managed by Undertaker Isaac Villegas. They have been providing these pink coffins for about a year now.

To meet the increasing demand, Villegas’s funeral home decided to offer a 30 percent discount on these special coffins. The response has been overwhelming, with around 40 inquiries about the unique design. They have already closed deals with at least 10 new clients, and the high demand has led to the coffins running out of stock.

Recently, celebrities across the world have been spotted embracing the Barbiecore trend on different occasions. This trend has also caught on with people, who are sharing their images on social media platforms donning different Barbie-themed pink attires.

Speaking of the movie, Barbie boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell. The Greta Gerwig directorial is performing well and is loved by moviegoers across the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES