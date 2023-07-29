Home

Viral

Barbie Fever Catches Up With 94-Year-Old Daadi And She Unleashes Heat: Watch

Barbie Fever Catches Up With 94-Year-Old Daadi And She Unleashes Heat: Watch

Barbie craze has only gone up, and the most interesting phenomenon is that it is appealing to people across generations.

Barbie craze has gone up.

Barbie Fever Gets 94-Year-Old Daadi: It’s been more than six decades since Barbie has been a rage among the aficionado of the fashion doll. Now since the release of Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie, the craze has only gone up, and the most interesting phenomenon is that it is appealing to people across generations.

Trending Now

Here for instance a 94-year-old granny has shared how she is soaked in the Barbie trend as she shared multiple pink looks on Instagram.

Watch Daadi In Action Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinal Jain (@lampofjinni)

The video is shared by Jinal Jain on her Instagram handle @lampofjinni.

The video has received several reactions. Sharing a few here.

s_p_a_c_e_e.cat: Don’t drag her into your content gimmicks

sana_jsiddiqui: I mean I’m pretty sure you must be taking very good care of her but changing these many clothes isn’t hectic and tiring for her at this age.?

monis_007: Grandfather being Oppenheimer in corner

thankgod_itsfashion: Proof that fashion has no age ♥️

prateekakamath: Barbie was created in 1959, so she’s 64 as well. They could be besties

chrisbetzmann: Bhabie> Barbie

drkajal.singh: This is so cute. People criticising about dadi going through changing clothes are so unaware of what old age people want ”just attention” like kids, kudos to the girl motivating her dadi and keeping her mental health in check by working w her. Research says one the biggest problems senior citizens find is loneliness because of abandonment from their kids. Would love to see more such videos! Sending love to dadi

_just_meh_77_: Barbie in 2065

Shreyasmendiratta: Cried a little button ->

Iamshriyajain: This was the best barbie recreation I’ve ever seen ❤️

_pra.tik.ku.mar_: Very sad to see influencers like you drag it old grandparents for content, she surely would be 90+. Stop using them for ur convenience.

krish.xd26: Bros 8 years younger to god

_dhanshri: Cutest barbie I ever saw .. Dadi is truly blessed to have you as her granddaughter. You are the best granddaughter in this generation. In a time when most grandchildren ignore their grandparents, you are a shining example of love and care. Your encouragement and time make her so happy! ❤️”

Aashimaaaaa: Meri dadi chatey lagade merko

muskansharma.5: How cute❤️

charani28_: That accent ✨ just take it

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES