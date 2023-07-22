Home

Barbie Fever: Delhi Cafe Serves Edible ‘Pink Shoe’ Dessert, Netizens React

The much-awaited Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit the big screens yesterday, and the 'Barbie craze' is in full swing.

A cafe in Delhi's Kamla Nagar is going viral for its special Barbie menu. | Photo: @Kuljyoti Dhingra

The Barbie craze has reached such intensity that a café in Delhi has introduced its pretty special pink Barbie menu, which has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The special menu at Cocopots, located in the Kamla Nagar area, includes a pink burger, bubblegum milkshake, and fries with pink sauce. The café also serves Barbie-themed pink pasta and a gorgeous edible pink shoe.

The internet is drooling over the Barbie menu. In case you are wondering what an edible shoe is, let this influencer’s video make you understand.

The video clip showcases Kuljyoti Dhingra trying out the exquisite Barbie dessert. She first takes a bite of the pink Barbie shoe and then enjoys the other sweets on the plate. The influencer then holds a hammer and crushes down a purse-shaped box which was filled with more sweets.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuljyoti Dhingra (@kuljyoti.dhingra)

The clip was also shared by the café’s official Instagram page with the caption, “It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just dining in it! Get ready to indulge in a magical meal inspired by the fabulous Barbie movie at @cocopotsbyritika. From the delicious burger and dip to the perfectly seasoned fries and the dreamy bubble gum shake, you won’t want to miss out on this captivating culinary journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCOPOTS | Baker from NYC (@cocopotsbyritika)

Since being shared by the influencer on her Insta account, the video has accumulated over 6,000 views and more than 4,000 likes.

The Barbie Movie

Talking about the Barbie movie, the film seems to offer a feminist perspective on the famous Mattel doll and features a star-studded cast with several well-known names. Included in the lineup are Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon (although Kate is not portraying a Barbie), among many other talented individuals.

The video has also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users expressed that they want to try the dessert, while others say it has too much sugar.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments:

“Eating so much color and preservatives just for the sake of likes… you are trading your health over here,” an Insta user said.

“Barbie shoe met an Oppenheimer ending,” the second user joked.

“Looks interesting,” expressed the third user.

“Oppenheimer without any doubt. Tickets booked!!,” a Nolan fan commented.

