Joe Biden And Barack Obama Get A Barbie Makeover, Thanks To AI

Soon after the pink-suited duo of Barack Obama and Joe Biden surfaced on social media, users could not hold their laugh back and shared their views on the AI generated images.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie released on July 21. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Barbie fever is busy taking over the internet and creating a buzz worldwide. From favourite celebrities to world leaders and politicians, all are getting “Barbified” and jumping on the pink bandwagon. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which was released on July 21, is doing wonders globally. Be it pink Google, pink AirBnB, or pink burger by Burger King, the Barbie craze has managed to take over the world. And artificial intelligence has made it easier for people to reimagine Barbie-esque versions of celebrities. Ever wondered how US President Joe Biden and Barack Obama would look in a Barbie world? An AI-generated image of Joe Biden and Barack Obama in pink has gone viral in no time.

Viral AI-Generated Image

Former national finance chair of draft under President Biden, Jon Cooper, dropped the AI generated image. The post read, “Barack and Joe trolling Republicans — love it!!”

Barack and Joe trolling Republicans — love it!! pic.twitter.com/qgn9L2Sbs8 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 24, 2023

Reactions To ‘Barbified’ Obama And Biden

Soon after the pink-suited duo of Barack Obama and Joe Biden surfaced on social media, users could not hold their laugh back and shared their views on the AI generated images. Some found the photo good for a rib-tickling belly laugh. Others didn’t find the Barbie-themed post comical and felt the photo was trolling the leaders.

One tweet read, “I don’t care about the note. It is good for a belly laugh, and that was what it was meant for.”

I don’t care about the note, it’s good for a belly laugh, and that was what it was meant for. — Licensed2Pill (Doing my part to red-pill the blue) (@bmdrake919) July 24, 2023

Another individual commented, “Wish it was real because it is superb!”

Wish it was real because it is superb! — * Bones ❤️️‍ (@0bsfromafar) July 24, 2023

An account wrote, “Lol, Obama and Biden wear pink so well. Joe is killing it wearing the athletic fit suit. Can anyone imagine Donald Trump wearing a pink suit?”

Lol, Obama and Biden wear pink so well, and Joe is killing it wearing the athletic fit suit. Can anyone imagine Donald Trump wearing a Pink suit? — RubyVetsResistSupport #DemCast (@Ruby74698396) July 24, 2023

“Using a “Barbie” name to troll is the most pathetic thing I have ever seen. It’s disappointing to see adults behaving this way. Acting like mean girls instead of fostering intellectual discussions with assertiveness and neutrality,” a user commented.

Using a “Barbie” name to troll is the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen. It’s disappointing to see adults behaving this way, acting like mean girls instead of fostering intellectual discussions with assertiveness and neutrality. — NoblePath (@dts1937) July 24, 2023

Not just this, earlier, Bollywood actors were given a Barbie makeover by artificial intelligence. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Barbie-esque appearance of the divas won hearts. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor were also seen in gorgeous pink outfits in the series.

