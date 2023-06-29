Home

Viral

Barbie’s Dream House Available on Airbnb for Free: Here’s How to Rent the Pink Paradise in Malibu

Barbie’s Dream House Available on Airbnb for Free: Here’s How to Rent the Pink Paradise in Malibu

Yes, you read it right. The pink mansion is hosted by Ken, played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film. The mansion truly resembles a Barbie playset brought to life.

Glimpse of the house. (courtesy: airbnb)

Good news for all Barbie lovers out there! Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of ‘Barbie’ movie, a list has appeared on Airbnb offering people the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and stay at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse. Yes, you read it right. The pink mansion is hosted by Ken, played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film. The mansion truly resembles a Barbie playset brought to life. Greta Gerwig’s directorial features Margot Robbie in the pivotal role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The official Instagram page of Airbnb recently shared pictures of the house, accompanied by a caption that stated, “The Barbie Malibu Dream House is back on Airbnb, but this time, Ken is the host. As Barbie makes her live-action film debut, Ken has transformed the iconic pink palace with his own unique style, incorporating cowboy hats, rollerblades, and more. In Barbie Land, anyone can request to book these exclusive stays starting July 17 at 10am PT. Don’t miss the Barbie movie, only in theaters on July 2.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb)



Upon arrival at the pink mansion, a concierge will greet the guests and provide a property tour, ensuring a comfortable stay for both the guests and their companions. The concierge will also assist in familiarizing the guests with the surroundings and arranging meals to enhance their experience.

The home boasts an infinity pool, a spacious wraparound balcony, an outdoor dance floor, and a dedicated workout area. Notable exclusions in the DreamHome include a kitchen, TV, shampoo, and hairdryer, as specified by Airbnb.

Here’s How You Can Apply

Bookings for Airbnb will open on July 17. The listing provides two one-night stays for two guests on July 21 and 22. People who got selected will also be able to take home Ken-style Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds. Hurry go to Airbnb website – airbnb.co.in and try to score the stay.

you guessed it… the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠 everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU — Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

After the post of the Barbie house went viral on Twitter, users flooded the comment section with expressions of their desire to stay in the iconic pink mansion.

“Wow! They did such a great job with the designing,” a user commented.

“It’s just like a real dollhouse,” the second user said.

“I NEEED IT OMG,” the third user said.

“Oh please, no one ever gets to book these!,” joked a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.