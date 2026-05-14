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Bareilly man swept into air with tin shed as powerful storms batter Uttar Pradesh | Watch

Bareilly man swept into air with tin shed as powerful storms batter Uttar Pradesh | Watch

In a shocking video a man was seen getting tossed 300 metres in the air during a storm in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. He is currently undergoing treatment for the same. So far, more than 89 people have lost their lives in the deadly storm.

Man flung in air during the storm in Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: @WeatherMonitors/X

A horrifying scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh when a storm struck the state on May 13, leaving behind a trail of destruction, fear, and tragedy. While people faced a harsh situation during the storm, the most terrifying scene was a video of a man from Bareilly who was lifted high into the air along with a large tin shed during powerful winds. The scene, caught on camera by bystanders, has gone viral on social media.

What had happened?

The victim, identified as Nanhe-miyan from Babiyana village in Bareilly’s Bhamora area, survived the incident but suffered severe injuries. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, he sustained multiple fractures in both his arms and legs and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The incident reportedly took place after strong thunderstorms and dust storms swept through the area. Seeking shelter from the heavy winds and rain, Nanhe-miyan entered a wedding venue. According to a Dainik Jagran report, as the storm intensified, he held onto a large tin shed installed at the venue in an attempt to protect himself.

This real video shows a person being thrown into the air while holding onto a tin roof as strong winds tore it off a house during the storm in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India. LATEST: Death toll rises to 89, with 53 people injured. https://t.co/zf8V9LtH7g pic.twitter.com/fJl3QqaiAd — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 14, 2026

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However, the force of the storm was so intense that the shed was ripped from the ground and thrown into the air along with him. The news report claimed that he was carried nearly 300 metres before crashing into a nearby field. Witnesses nearby recorded the shocking incident on their phones, and the video quickly spread across social media platforms.

The intensity of the storm reportedly ripped the shed from the ground and flung it into the air along with Nanhe-miyan. The report claimed he was swept almost 300 metres away before landing in a nearby field. Several witnesses recorded the incident, and the footage quickly spread online.

Storm wreaks havoc in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, the deadly weather system wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, claiming at least 89 lives. Thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and collapsing walls and structures caused by strong winds were among the main reasons behind the fatalities. The storm also left 53 people injured and killed 114 animals.

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Many areas witnessed severe destruction after the storm, with reports of damaged homes, uprooted trees, broken power poles, and ruined infrastructure. Officials said the majority of deaths were linked to falling walls, lightning strikes, and trees being blown over.

What is causing the storms?

During May, North India experiences its peak pre-monsoon phase, as intense dry heat from Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh interacts with cooler winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

This interaction results in highly unstable weather conditions, producing giant thunderclouds responsible for lightning strikes, powerful squalls and hailstorms.

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An active Western Disturbance sweeping across northern India this week mixed with moisture from the pre-monsoon system, significantly strengthened the storms and triggered destructive winds across many districts.

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