Bareilly man surprises father with new scooty keys on birthday; internet says, proud of you | Watch viral video

Image: Instagram @yogesh_prajapati00 (videograb)

Viral news: When children crave to give something to their parents with their own money, a video has gone viral for all the right reasons. It features a simple gesture of a man, which has deeply impacted the viewers. The viral clip is from Bareilly and is making rounds on social media. It shows a father-son duo and the son gifting a brand new scooter to his father. The video has taken the internet by storm. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the story behind the video?

The viral video was shared on Instagram. It shows a father all ready to step out of the house on his old bike. Soon, his son interrupts him and hands over a key. This leaves the father confused, and seconds later, he understands that it’s the key to his new scooter. The gift came as a surprise to the father on his birthday.

The reaction of the father explains the disbelief. After processing his surprise, he smiles and starts feeling all cheerful.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yogesh Prajapati (@yogesh_prajapati00)

The video was shared with the caption, “Happy birthday papa ji.”

How’s social media reacting?

The viral video has struck a chord online. One user commented, “This is small gift for us, for father it is biggest surprise…”, and another wrote, “Moment!”

The third comment read, “Won in life, brother”, the fourth one said, “The smile that your gift brought to their face, man, that smile made them happy.”

Another comment stated, “So proud of you!”

People have flooded the comment section of the video with red hearts.

