‘Barely a honk’: Video of Aizawl traffic draws praise from Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video lauding Aizawl's disciplined, no-honking drivers, saying the city's quiet could be a draw for travellers.

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Anand Mahindra lauded the traffic rules of Aizwal. Image Credit: @anandmahindra/X

Picture a busy road with a long queue of vehicles, and almost no honking. In a video from Aizawl, drivers wait their turn, halt behind the marked lines, and obey the rules, with none of the usual blaring of horns.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the clip, praising the traffic discipline in Mizoram’s capital and the quiet it has brought to the city.

In the video, a woman films the traffic on Aizawl’s streets and talks about what sets the city’s roads apart. Despite a line of vehicles, nobody seems to be rushing to cut through or leaning on the horn. Drivers simply wait for their turn and obey the signals.

“There are a lot of vehicles over here, but no horn. It’s all silent because these people have patience and we follow the rules,” the woman says in the clip.

She also points to motorists stopping behind the designated stop lines and respecting traffic signals, even when the roads are busy. Her video offers a glimpse of a traffic culture where patience and basic road etiquette appear to take precedence over impatience.

I’ve posted before about the remarkable traffic discipline of the people of Aizawl, their respect for lane etiquette and the city’s no-honking policy introduced in 2017. Today, I find myself reflecting on the outcome of that collective discipline, which this lady speaks of with such pride: the quietness of her city. In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury. As travellers, we have traditionally looked for breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments. But for the #SundayWanderer in me, & I bet for many others, the ‘quest for quiet’ may well become the most compelling reason to travel. (Video courtesy @RajeshwariRW) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2026

Mahindra shared the clip on X on Sunday, recalling his earlier posts on Aizawl’s traffic discipline, lane etiquette and 2017 no-honking policy.

Reflecting on the woman’s account, he wrote, “Today, I find myself reflecting on the outcome of that collective discipline, which this lady speaks of with such pride: the quietness of her city.”

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He added that “in our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury”. Mahindra also suggested that the “quest for quiet” could become a compelling reason for people to travel, alongside the usual attractions of scenic landscapes and monuments.

Internet reactions

The post has attracted attention on social media, with users appreciating Aizawl’s approach to traffic management. The clip has also prompted comparisons with the constant honking and congestion that define everyday commutes in many Indian cities.

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One of the users wrote, “Its something so basic that whole world follows, but we dont give any importance to it. Proud of our north eastern states who follow basic rules of traffic!”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Really remarkable. Worth emulating in other parts of the country.” A third user said, “I have observed this traffic discipline in other parts of northeast also. That’s my hometown Golaghat in Assam. No driving on the reverse side even if there’s traffic jam in your lane.”

Another user wrote, “Must visit for everyone.. Aizawl energy and discipline is infectious.”