‘Bartan Dho Jakar’: Pakistani Influencer’s Response To Troll Sets Internet Ablaze | Watch

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali encountered a troll's comment directed at her. Kashaf's remarkable comeback is truly noteworthy and shouldn't be overlooked.

Kashaf Ali had a sassy reaction to a comment on her Q&A session. | Photo; Twitter @kadhafali

Social media platforms serve as prime spaces for content creators and influencers to showcase their talents and gain recognition. However, these platforms also harbour negativity, inequality, and unwarranted attacks that can negatively impact artists. This dual nature can lead to feelings of distress. A recent incident highlights this issue. A Pakistani influencer encountered such malevolent attacks during an Instagram Q&A session. When faced with a degrading comment associated with traditional gender roles, she chose to confront the matter head-on. Kashaf Ali, renowned for her captivating content, was engaging in an interactive session with her Instagram followers when a troll left an offensive comment. Taking advantage of the anonymity that the internet, the user told her to “go and wash dishes.”

The Sassy Response

In a surprising response, Kashaf took her phone to the kitchen and started washing dishes, all the while keeping her live session ongoing. Her action wasn’t an act of submission, but instead, a strong declaration against gender stereotypes and cyberbullying.

She questioned the notion of assigning household chores based on gender roles. Kashaf said, “I washed the dishes. Does this make me small or bigger? What’s changed? Nothing. This is perfectly fine for me. It was just a normal task, and I successfully completed it. Why do you people use such derogatory terms for women?”

Kashaf further said “Think sensibly, my friends. Who can afford to buy new dishes for every meal? Are you going to wash them then? It’s strange how I have to explain such basic things.”

Watch The Video Here

Her approach not only ended the troll but also ignited a larger conversation about gender equality and the need to break free from harmful stereotypes.

The video of the incident has went viral on the internet like wildfire, and a lot of people praised how the influencer dealt with it. It showed how online teasing, especially aimed at women and girls, is a big problem.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“agree with her,” a Twitter user said, supporting the influencer.

“A very nice reply to the troll, appreciate it, keep it up,” the second Twitter user commented.

“She is cute,” said the third user.

“Very nice reply,” said the fourth.

This incident highlights that we should talk more about treating everyone equally and with respect online. Like Kashaf showed, we can change a bad situation into a chance to teach something important, and use our online presence to support making things better.

