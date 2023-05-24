Home

Tech Entrepreneur Engages in ‘Vampiric Thing’, Swaps Blood with Father, Son to Look Young

Well, a 45-year-old tech entrepreneur has taken the quest for eternal youth quite seriously and is engaging in something quite extraordinary that surpasses our imagination.

Man swaps blood with father, son to look young| Instagram Photo: Baryan_Johnsona

Everyone, regardless of gender, desires to maintain a youthful appearance and often resorts to using numerous cosmetic products that claim to conceal signs of aging. However, how far would you go to hide these signs or regain your youth?

On April 3, Bryan Johnson, accompanied by his 17-year-old son Talmage and 70-year-old father Richard, visited a health services clinic in Dallas, Texas for a unique procedure known as tri-generation blood plasma swapping. The trio spent several hours at the clinic undergoing this “anti-aging” process.

Talmage, Bryan’s son, was the first to undergo the procedure. A liter of his blood was extracted and separated into its components—plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets—using a machine.

Next, the 45-year-old Bryan Johnson went through the same procedure and additionally had his son’s plasma infused into his own veins. Lastly, 70-year-old Richard underwent the procedure and received Bryan’s plasma after some blood was removed to make room for the fluids.

You may find parallels with the concept of the “blood boy,” and indeed, you are correct. There has been a perception that wealthy individuals are infusing themselves with the valuable bodily fluids of younger people. Recent experiments on mice have suggested that these rodents experience rejuvenating effects by absorbing the vitality of their younger counterparts. These intriguing findings have inspired some individuals to explore similar experiments on themselves, creating a sort of vampiric “fountain of youth.” However, it is important to note that the scientific consensus on this matter is far from settled.

For the tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, plasma exchange is not a one-time occurrence like it might be for most of us. He has visited the Dallas clinic multiple times in recent months, receiving plasma not from a family member, but from a young anonymous donor. Prior to the procedure, the donor undergoes meticulous screening to ensure an ideal BMI and a healthy lifestyle free from any diseases.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

At 45 years old, Bryan Johnson made a name for himself in the tech industry as the former head of Braintree, a digital payment company that owned Venmo. Having earned a significant fortune from selling his venture, he embarked on a new endeavor—Kernel, a company focused on brain-machine interface technology. Concurrently, Johnson began prioritizing his health through an initiative called Project Blueprint.

Spending millions every year

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the tech entrepreneur invests millions of dollars each year in medical diagnostics and treatments, coupled with a carefully curated regimen of diet, sleep, and exercise, all aimed at slowing down or even “reversing” the aging process. Johnson has assembled a team of doctors to support and guide him on this quest. Additionally, he is publishing various methodologies through Blueprint, hoping others can benefit from his work.

While the use of plasma infusions gained significant attention during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly for treating liver disease, burns, and blood disorders, it is worth noting that the World Health Organization advised against the practice in 2021.

The notion of using plasma as a rejuvenation therapy gained momentum following experiments in which scientists physically connected older mice with younger ones, enabling them to share circulatory systems. Astonishingly, the older mice exhibited improvements in cognitive function, metabolism, and bone structure. Furthermore, evidence suggests that regular blood donation can have positive health effects by clearing out aged components and stimulating the production of new cells and fluids in the body.

However, studies involving humans in this field are still scarce, and some scientists remain skeptical.

“We have not learned enough to suggest this is a viable human treatment for anything. “To me, it’s gross, evidence-free and relatively dangerous,” said Charles Brenner, a biochemist at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Los Angeles.

