Baseball Player Displays Super-Fast Reflexes To Save Woman Reporter From Speeding Ball: WATCH
While the player and the reporter are busy chatting, the batter hits a ball with great force and that is directed towards the two.
Super-Fast Reflexes: Good, fast reflexes can do wonders and play a vital role in our daily lives, like avoiding a collision with some barrier, avoiding potential injuries, hitting the right target, or avoiding getting hit in the case of an Air Force fighter pilot, and so on. They can win games that are played in a fast mode like soccer, cricket, and baseball. The viral video we are sharing with you shows a similar situation. Here, a woman television reporter is interviewing a baseball player. The two are standing inside a baseball stadium and at a distance from the batter who is visible in the background. While the player and the reporter are busy chatting, the batter hits a ball with great force and that is directed towards the two.
Just when it seems that either of the two would get badly hit by the speeding ball, the unthinkable happens.
Watch The Video Here
Cool reflex! pic.twitter.com/yMlX88pYWx
— Figen (@TheFigen_) October 21, 2023
He noticed the fast-approaching ball and caught it, thus saving himself and the reporter from getting hit. I for one would never want to be in a situation like this unless, of course, I’m able to stop the projectile with agility and fast reflexes.
The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.
Suraj Balakrishnan @SurajBala: Good one!
Dr. Caligari @MrBlackChip: Superb!
Damexxa @damexxa: Nice one
Law s@johnnny93496739: superhuman reflex
Hanoi.stark @Ben81925271: Superman ❤️❤️❤️
@RealMonster02: Bahut badiya
GreenQueen @favlady12: Very cool
Adélàjà Samuel-Faith Adésólá @adelajsamuel1: Superman right here
d_piper @ElturoYEG: that was awesome
Sajid Malik @SajidMa38316674: nice
Jeff-Obidatti @JephatNnadi: Nice
Kyalo Mule @Kyalo_Mule: What a catch
AhmedKullab @Ahmed_S_Kullab: That’s cool
Viral Vistaa @viralvistaa: He’s a life saver
山の民 海の民 @yamatamiumitami: Wow…
Lady B I C ❤️ @_LadyBIC: Like seriously, it’s quite interesting
Jay @CFCxJay: This guy after making that catch
Ihtesham Haider @ihteshamit: The main character.
‘Bode John @Bode_John: He enjoys it!!
Adnan Muhammad @AdnanMMQ: What a catch, wow
Wadi The Crypto Hunter @WadiCryptoHunt: He is a real hero because that is a hard ball she would have gotten knocked out hard.
