Baseball Player Displays Super-Fast Reflexes To Save Woman Reporter From Speeding Ball: WATCH

While the player and the reporter are busy chatting, the batter hits a ball with great force and that is directed towards the two.

Super-Fast Reflexes: Good, fast reflexes can do wonders and play a vital role in our daily lives, like avoiding a collision with some barrier, avoiding potential injuries, hitting the right target, or avoiding getting hit in the case of an Air Force fighter pilot, and so on. They can win games that are played in a fast mode like soccer, cricket, and baseball. The viral video we are sharing with you shows a similar situation. Here, a woman television reporter is interviewing a baseball player. The two are standing inside a baseball stadium and at a distance from the batter who is visible in the background. While the player and the reporter are busy chatting, the batter hits a ball with great force and that is directed towards the two.

Just when it seems that either of the two would get badly hit by the speeding ball, the unthinkable happens.

He noticed the fast-approaching ball and caught it, thus saving himself and the reporter from getting hit. I for one would never want to be in a situation like this unless, of course, I’m able to stop the projectile with agility and fast reflexes.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

