A picture of a BDSM couple displaying their sexual fantasy at Erewhon store in Venice has sparked an online debate whether people should engage in such acts in public places. For the uninitiated, BDSM includes bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism.
It all started when a Twitter user shared a picture of a mask-clad woman who put her partner on a leash inside a mall. The guy is supposedly wearing a BDSM dog collar as he appears to play the role of a submissive person.
See the picture here:
The picture, meanwhile, has left the internet divided over whether couples should engage in such sexual practices in public places. Many felt that couples should not bring their kink to public places because not everyone is comfortable with it or rather ‘consenting’ of being part of the scene.
However, the other section feels that there is absolutely no problem with the couple displaying their kinks in public since no sexual activity was involved. Moreover, the couple was seen following Covid-19 protocols like wearing a mask and practising social distancing.
“I just wanted some juice,” the woman told the Daily Dot. “I was out with my sub and my friends shooting some videos and just doing shopping. We stopped in Erewhon. Lots of cameras and attention, but the security let us through valet and let us check out our pricey basket before finally asking us to leave.”