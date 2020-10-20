A picture of a BDSM couple displaying their sexual fantasy at Erewhon store in Venice has sparked an online debate whether people should engage in such acts in public places. For the uninitiated, BDSM includes bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism. Also Read - Game of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Turned Down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Because She's Sick And Tired of Being Asked About Nudity

It all started when a Twitter user shared a picture of a mask-clad woman who put her partner on a leash inside a mall. The guy is supposedly wearing a BDSM dog collar as he appears to play the role of a submissive person. Also Read - Maaya 2 First Poster: After BDSM In Part 1, Vikram Bhatt's Web Series To Now Focus On Leena Jumani, Priyal Gor's Lesbian Love Story

See the picture here: Also Read - 10 Kinky Sex-Fantasies That Are Totally Normal

Spotted at Erewhon today. pic.twitter.com/krKoPrXVGX — Paul Tao (@paultao) October 18, 2020

The picture, meanwhile, has left the internet divided over whether couples should engage in such sexual practices in public places. Many felt that couples should not bring their kink to public places because not everyone is comfortable with it or rather ‘consenting’ of being part of the scene.

…okay so kinks & all are great, but I think my issue here is that kink play like this is an 18+ experience?? Also the consent issue comes up. BDSM & kink play is built on the consent of ALL parties. If you want public humiliation, you can go to a local dungeon as another option — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖑𝖞𝖓 (@DearDMVZ) October 19, 2020

On the one hand, good for wearing masks

But more importantly this isn't' cool. Like, the thing about kinks is that EVERYONE INVOLVED has to give consent. And when you put your kinks out in the open, you're involving the public in them, without their consent, getting off on that. — ReduxCath || The Ranzal Stan (@ReduxCath) October 19, 2020

This is disgusting and I wish people stopped taking their kinks into public spaces. — April 💕 (@Sleepiiprincess) October 18, 2020

The issue is they are involving the entire store in their scene without consent, which is deeply shitty of them. If they want to do this in private, or with people who are consenting to be in their scene, food for them, but this is bullshit. — sohavelocksaid (@sohavelocksaid) October 18, 2020

However, the other section feels that there is absolutely no problem with the couple displaying their kinks in public since no sexual activity was involved. Moreover, the couple was seen following Covid-19 protocols like wearing a mask and practising social distancing.

Kink is beautiful & consensual. The slave is very happy to be attending his mistress there as that is the relationship they have. No live sex act is taking place. If someone brings their 200 pound pit into Starbucks, no one says anything as they have no right. No difference here. — devlinwilder (@DevlinWilder) October 18, 2020

I don't see what the big deal is. There's no sex act involved. If my son asked me why they were doing that I would say "They're just playing. Sometimes grownups in a relationship like to dress up and pretend to be other people or even animals." There's a lot worse to be seen. — Chris * 25¢ OnlyFans / Top 0.001% Onlyfans (@neverchoked) October 18, 2020

Why should people have to get consent from everyone else for their kink? Providing the people engaging in it are constenting and no laws are being broken what’s your issue? — Non-binaryNerd (@ChrisCa77408053) October 18, 2020

Masked up, social distancing from each other. I see no issues here, just let them be. — Spanky McDutcherson 🔸 (@thatdutchperson) October 18, 2020

“I just wanted some juice,” the woman told the Daily Dot. “I was out with my sub and my friends shooting some videos and just doing shopping. We stopped in Erewhon. Lots of cameras and attention, but the security let us through valet and let us check out our pricey basket before finally asking us to leave.”