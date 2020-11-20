Goa: Beachgoers in Goa are having a hard time dealing with a few unwanted visitors who are hell bent on ruining their much-awaited vacation. Yes, in the last two days, swarms of stinging jellyfish have invaded the waters off Goa who have stung around 90 people. Also Read - Uptick In Demand For Domestic Honeymoon Destinations, Safety, Hygiene Top Priority

Drishti, the lifeguarding agency manning Goa's beaches, said that they were inundated with first aid cases related to jellyfish stings in the last two days. Considering the situation, they have urged tourists and beachgoers to exercise caution while hitting the surf, especially close to the shoreline.

"Over 90 cases of jellyfish stings were reported along the coast between yesterday and today. Drishti lifesavers posted along the beach were inundated with first aid cases related to jellyfish stings," the statement said.

Around 65 cases, which were reported over the last 48 hours occurred along the popular Baga-Sinquerim beach stretch, while 25 instances were reported along beaches in South Goa district.

“In one particular incident which occured in Baga, a male who went parasailing developed chest pain and experienced breathing difficulty after being stung by a jellyfish. As he was short of breath, oxygen was administered while an ambulance was called for and the victim was rushed to the hospital,” the statement said.

Jellyfish stings are usually harmless to humans and can potentially cause only mild irritation, but in rare cases a sting from a toxic jellyfish could require medical attention.