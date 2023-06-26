Home

Bear Grylls Tweets Picture Wearing ‘Lungi’, Asks People To Guess Next Guest

Viral Video: The renowned host of the jungle survival program recently shared a picture of himself in the Scottish Highlands, donning what appears to be an Indian garment known as a lungi.

Bear Grylls shared a picture from the Scottish Highlands | Photo: @BearGrylls

Bear Grylls has piqued the curiosity of ‘Man vs Wild’ fans with his latest tweet, in which he can be seen teasing his next guest while wearing an unusual attire in a wilderness setting. The renowned host of the jungle survival program recently shared a picture of himself in the Scottish Highlands, donning what appears to be an Indian garment known as a lungi. He also challenged his followers to guess the identity of his upcoming guest. “Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon. #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup,” the tweet read.

Since being shared the post has garnered over 106K views. The Twitter users also flooded the comment section with their guesses for the next guest, while others were quick to comment on the adventurer’s unique outfit.

“That looks like a Lungi!” a Twitter user pointed out.

However, amid fans’ wild guesses, it is unclear that who would be the next celebrity to join the Grylls to the adventure into the wild.

As per reports, the makers of the show are in talks with actor Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli to join the reality show – Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

In the previous editions of the reality show, the survivalist has had several Indian personalities join him on the adventure show including superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh.

In 2019, Bear Grylls shot explored the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and shot a show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Grylls shared some throwback pictures of the episode of himself with PM Modi in a blue raft.

