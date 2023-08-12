Home

Bear In The City: Wild Bear Roams Around On Telangana Streets | Watch

The latest sighting of the the wild bear was reported on Saturday morning when it was reportedly seen in Rekurthi area.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A wild bear was spotted roaming on the streets of Telangana’s Karimnagar district. Visuals doing the rounds on social media platforms showed a black bear running around in residential areas of the district, seemingly in search of food or to find a hiding spot.

The wild animal was first spotted in Karimnagar’s Sripuram Colony on Friday night and was captured on the nearby security cameras.

The latest sighting of the the wild bear was reported on Saturday morning when it was reportedly seen in Rekurthi area. The beast’s movements were once again captured on film as locals filmed the animal running and snooping around on the streets in the area.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man wielding a stick and running after the animal while others can be heard yelling at it in a bid to scare the beast away. The bear can be seen passing through a street as shocked residents look on and capture its antics on their mobile phone cameras. The bear then makes a brief stop near an autorickshaw before running into a residential area.

Local media reports said the bear has been captured by forests department officials who set up traps in the area after bear sightings were reported. They said the officials subdued the beast by shooting it with tranquilizers.

Viral animals

Talking about viral videos of animals, last month, an insane clip from Mysuru showed a large python devouring a cobra whole. As per reports at the time, this otherworldly occurrence which is usually witnessed in the wild, happened in Karnataka’s Mysuru and was caught on camera by stunned locals.

The video which went viral on social media sites showed a massive python gulp down a large cobra whole.

Visuals of a snake gobbling up another snake in Mysuru have gone viral.#snakes #Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/rsVO9hATha — NewsFirst Prime (@NewsFirstprime) July 24, 2023

Another video, also from Mysuru, a snake was seen crawling in a piece of cloth in Daddahalli area while yet another clip shows a cobra swallowing a slipper in JP Nagar area of Mysuru.

In another incident, this time from Gujarat, a lion was seen casually taking a stroll on a flyover in Junagadh area of the state even as vehicles pass by.

