In a world that has set unrealistic beauty standards, women often take the route of cosmetic procedures, surgeries and laser treatments to make themselves more pretty, and that too at exorbitant costs. In one such case gone wrong, a 31-year-old beautician who spent over Rs 2 lakh on laser hair removal treatment, has said that experience stopped her feeling ‘like a woman’. It was in 2018 that Sannah Sohail, visited an established clinic, however was left bitterly disappointed with the results and left her looking like she had ‘hormonal issues’. Instead of removing the hair as she expected, the treatment actually left her with even more prominent hair. Also Read - 17-Year-Old Girl Sent Home From School For 'Lingerie' Outfit That Made Her Teacher Feel 'Uncomfortable'

After eight hair removal treatments, Sannah, a resident of Liverpool, found that not only was her hair ‘much longer’ but that a cyst had developed beneath her skin, Liverpool Echo reported.

“I got a cyst, they offered me to see a doctor who confirmed that it was a cyst. They told me I’d need to see a private doctor to remove it and promised me to provide it – the cyst removal was never provided”, Sannah, told the Liverpool Echo.

Sannah further slammed the clinic, saying that she did not receive proper care advice to effectively protect her skin after the treatment.

“They don’t warn you how to look after your skin, just [tell you to use] aloe. They don’t tell you not to wear leggings or underwear, tight clothing can aggravate it. Now I’m scared to wear tight clothes in case it brings the cyst back. It stops you from feeling like a female – I’m afraid to get too hot in case it brings it back, I don’t wear jeans anymore because of it”, she added.

Well, the entire ordeal affected her so much that she started doing her own research into the laser treatment. She not only bought a diode machine but also launched her own private clinic