Internet never fails to surprise us with an account of talented individuals across the country and backing our claim is a jaw-dropping video of a man who can swing two glasses of water without spilling a drop. Yes, you read that right and as the viral video breaks the Internet, science lovers cannot help debate the law of Physics that is aiding the man.

Shared on Twitter by Physics & Astronomy Zone handle, the video opens to a man motioning the camera to focus on the steel glasses that he filled to the brim with water. Placing the two full glasses inside a rope holder, the man then lifts the rope and sways it first sideways then above his head and starts swinging and rotating it effortlessly in a wild manner eventually. Smiling throughout his feat, the man left the Internet spellbinded as not a drop of water spilled from either of the glasses.

Finally stopping the act, the man then places the two glasses safely on the road where he was performing the stint and drinks from it to show that the tumblers were still full. The video was captioned, “Beautiful display of physics (sic).”

Also Read - 'Money Can Buy You Anything Except Common Sense': Twitter Facepalms as Pune Man Buys Mask of Gold Worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs Also Read - Biryani War: Twitterati Lock Horns as Pune Restaurant Hails Hyderabadi Biryani, Calls All The Others as 'Pulao'

Quick to respond, the netizens soon flooded the comments section with praises. While one wrote, “Fitting that this dazzling display of physics is taking place in the country that discovered and described it 10,000 years before the west. Amazing India (sic)”, another commented, “Amazing.”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Fitting that this dazzling display of physics is taking place in the country that discovered and described it 10,000 years before the west. Amazing India. https://t.co/jopMty0Cdg — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 2, 2020

What did I just see 😲😲😲

It’s extraordinary 😳😳 — 🌸SIRI🌸 (@srijana_mishra) July 2, 2020

This is some next level shit — user unknown (@lifefindsaway9) July 2, 2020

Can someone get him a superhero costume. Bravo — रविन्द्र सिंह यादव 🇮🇳 (@yadavrs999) July 2, 2020

The video has already grossed 2.1 million views while still going strong.