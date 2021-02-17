A former Romanian model and winner of several beauty contests claimed that she was forced to resign from her job at a hospital because she was “too beautiful”. Last week, 27-year-old Claudia Ardelean who has a dual degree in law and European ethics, was asked to work unpaid on the board of the Romanian Pneumonia Clinical Hospital. Elated on landing her new job, Ardelean posted a picture on social media to commemorate her success. Also Read - CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: Written Examination Schedule And e-admit Card Date Announced | Details Here

“I am thankful for the trust and support of the Cluj National Liberal Party!” she said in the post. However, she was soon forced to take down the post, after many commented that she only got the job because her good looks. The ongoing criticism further led the board of directors on the Cluj City Council to ‘rethink’ their decision, as they demanded Ardelean’s immediate resignation. She was forced out of the job soon after, The Sun reported. Also Read - Job, Growth, Healthcare, Fiscal Deficit: Will Centre Address These Challenges in Budget 2021?

Stunned at this decision, she told Business Magazin, ”Some people’s reactions have been superficial. According to my CV, I have the necessary skills and education to justify my appointment to that position. By profession, I am a lawyer at a notary office, a double degree holder and a person who is in continuous professional training. I’m even an entrepreneur as I have my own hostess agency and event management company. Unfortunately, in Romania, there are still these prejudices. But I believe that beauty should not influence or hinder the professional career of people.”

Cluj council president Alin Tise admitted last week that he felt bad for forcing Ardelean out of the job, but affirmed that it had to be done to avoid any “suspicion” or bad press regarding her appointment. Ardelean now works as a lawyer in a local firm.

Here are some pictures of her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA ARDELEAN (@claudiaardelean_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA ARDELEAN (@claudiaardelean_)