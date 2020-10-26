Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based jeweller has bagged the Guinness World Record for the most number of diamonds set in a single ring. Kotti Srikanth, from The Diamond Store by Chandubhai in Hyderabad, curated a ring named as ‘The Divine — 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’ which contains 7801 natural diamonds. Also Read - Blindfolded Martial Arts Master From Andhra Smashes 49 Coconuts Placed Around Student, Creates Guinness World Record | Watch

The name was inspired by 'Brahma Kamalam', which is a rare flower found in the Himalayas. The ring was first conceptualised in 2018 and it took over 11 months to make.

A flower was chosen as their design inspiration due to Indian cultural traditions, Kotti said.

“In India, we have a tradition of respecting our Gods with garlands of flowers and individual flowers are used as an offering. The flowers signify the essence of purity,” Kotti explained.

“We worked with many flower-based designs. Of these [the] Camellia design allowed an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary thought and had most visual appeal.”

After the design was completed, it was submitted to the prestigious record-counting organization in August 2019 and in September 2020, the record was bagged by the Hyderabad-based jeweller.

“I am very honoured and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art. It gives me immense pleasure to get awarded at a global level for a masterpiece I created,” Srikanth was quoted saying by ANI.