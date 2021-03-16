Beer Bucket Viral Video: Summer is here and so is the beer! With the mercury rising steadily, it’s time to sit back with a glass of chilled beer in hand. However, if you are more of a competitive drinker, there are all sorts of beer drinking challenges and games to keep you entertained. One such video is going viral on social media, involving a Drink or Drown competition wherein a man gulps down an entire bucket of beer in just a few seconds! Don’t believe us? Watch it for yourself! Also Read - Beer Lovers, Rejoice! Noida to Get Microbreweries at 2 Locations by February End | Check Where
The 30-second challenge video shows a man with a small box tied over his head while another person pours beer from a small bucket onto him. He pours an enormous amount of beer into the box, so much so that the contestant’s entire mouth is drowned in it. However, just a few seconds later, he manages to drink all of it, while a huge crowd gathered around him breaks into applause.
The video was posted by Twitter page called Hold My Beer (@HldMyBeer) with a caption reading, ”Drink or Drown competition. Who’s in?”
Since being shared, the video has gone viral and amassed over 45,000 views and around 218 retweets. The video has also got several reactions from people.
(Disclaimer: Don’t try this at home)