To ensure children of migrant workers don’t have to compromise on their studies amid a shutdown of teaching institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic, a Sub-Inspector in Bengaluru has taken the role of a teacher. Also Read - Artist Makes Paintings On Bengaluru Streets To Create COVID-19 Awareness, Check Them Out

Every day, before reporting for duty, Shanthappa Jademmanavr teaches the underprivileged children in Annapurneshwari Nagar. Daily at 7 am, he teaches around 30 children at the migrant settlement for an hour, before going for work.



He mainly teaches the kids stuff like life skills, general knowledge, and Vedic maths.

The children of migrants workers also have the right to education. It is not their fault that they can't go to school or can't access online education. I don't want these children to join their parents in work, but study. It is a priority for me: SI Shanthappa Jademmanavr, B'luru https://t.co/yTHw44pUK9 pic.twitter.com/kjYfJtUxG6 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

“The children of migrant workers also have the right to education. It is not their fault that they can’t go to school or can’t access online education. I don’t want these children to join their parents in work, but study. It is a priority for me,” the Sub-Inspector told ANI.

Shanthappa said that he has been teaching them for 20 days now.

“Most migrant workers in this settlement and in Bengaluru are from north Karnataka districts like Ballari, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag. I know the conditions the workers live in since I am also from the same region. My uncle was a labourer for ten years and lived in a hut like this. So I decided to help in any way I can with the education of the children,” he told The News Minute.



However, before embarking on this journey, he had to convince parents to allow him to teach their kids.

Hailing the cop’s initiative, Karnataka’s Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “I am proud of the police officer. While police officials have made the news for the wrong reasons, this kind of example increases the pride of the police department.”