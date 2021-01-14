New Delhi: A girl from Bihar’s Begusarai jumped off a court’s building after her family objected to her inter-caste marriage and asked to stay away from the boy. After jumping off the court building’s first floor the girl received multiple injuries and was admitted for treatment at Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Also Read - Former Supercars Driver Turned Adult Film Star Renee Gracie Banned from Instagram, Says She 'Feels like Donald Trump'

She was present at the court to record her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC Act after her family had registered a case of kidnapping in Dandari police station alleging that their daughter was a minor.

As per reports, the couple Pranav Kumar and Sangam Kumari, both residents from Katarmala village eloped from their house on February 10, 2019 and got married. And, after a long search, on Tuesday (January 12, 2021), the police recovered the couple.

On being found by the police, the girl refused to take a medical examination, following which police took her to the Begusarai Behavior Court to record her statement. After she made her statement, the girl’s family asked her to stay away from the boy, and unable to make a choice between parents and her ‘husband’, the girl jumped off the first floor of the court.

And, within moments, the girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment.