What Is Beige Flag, The Viral Dating Trend That Everyone’s Talking About?

The 'Beige flag' factor is the latest dating trend that has gone viral on social media. The beige flag is basically an in-betweener of red flags and green flags.

The term 'beige flag' was popularised on TikTok. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Internet is filled with relationship-related advice, memes, and trends. Many of us follow these trends closely as social media keeps us updated with what’s hot and what’s not in the dating world. Words and actions define labels in a relationship. We are familiar with the red flags and green flags concept but there’s a new dating trend that has gone viral on social media, mainly TikTok. The ‘Beige flag’ factor is the latest dating trend that everyone is talking about.

What Is Beige Flag

The beige flag is basically an in-betweener of red flags and green flags. A red flag is when the person in the relationship is uber-toxic. If you spot a red flag (any negative trait or action), it’s a sign that you need to move on from the relationship. The green flag, on the other hand, is a sign that your partner is just the perfect soulmate. The beige flag, however, is a much-tone-down version of the red flag that is considered less serious.

The definition of the beige flag as per the urban dictionary describes “something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd.”

The term ‘beige flag’ was popularised on TikTok recently as users shared their partners’ quirky traits and mildly unusual behaviour. TikTok user Caitlin MacPhail has taken credit for coining the term beige flag. MacPhail has been sharing a series of videos on TikTok called ‘R U Beige’. Since then, there are hundreds of videos and opinions on beige flag. If you love coriander too much, you

Several users on Twitter also shared traits of their partner categorising it as a ‘beige flag’. Are you obsessed with video games? You are beige. Do you love pineapple pizza too much? You are way too beige.

he sent these and said “us” red flag, beige flag, or green flag guys? pic.twitter.com/Eq10dCOdvk — vince (@medicalcunt) June 6, 2023

when I’m too lazy to get up and turn my tv off at night (I dont have a remote so I have to get up to press the button) I just put this video on the chromecast because I need darkness to sleep ….. beige flag ? pic.twitter.com/foSegokFGo — christa (@petcatsmokeweed) June 5, 2023

the bar for men is so low that women are out here like “my boyf’s beige flag is that he always farts at me”. my sister in Christ what are his red flags???? pic.twitter.com/ELF8PTrrY4 — Don Amigo (@why_in_the_heck) June 6, 2023

fewer red flags, moar beige flags pic.twitter.com/c1XiXmx0DM — Andrea Mew (@andreajmew) June 1, 2023

What are your thoughts on the beige flag dating trend? Tell us in the comments section below.

