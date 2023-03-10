Home

Viral

Beijing Flooded By ‘Rain Of Worms’; Residents Asked To Carry Umbrellas To Street | WATCH

Beijing Flooded By ‘Rain Of Worms’; Residents Asked To Carry Umbrellas To Street | WATCH

The Chinese authorities are yet to reveal the reason behind the strange phenomenon, however different theories have begun to emerge online to solve the mystery.

Beijing Hit By 'Rain Of Worms'; Residents Asked To Carry Umbrellas To Street | WATCH

Viral Video: A video showing what appears to be cars covered in worms has gone viral, with many people believing the creatures fell from the sky. The footage, believed to be shot in Beijing, China, focuses on a number of parked cars covered in worm-like objects.

Following the case, some reports claim that the Chinese city will now see its people carry umbrellas to the street to avoid being hit by the bizarre rain storm.

You may like to read

The video was shared on social media with the words ‘rain of worms’, convincing many that worms had fallen from the sky.

‘Rain of worms’ floods Beijing A “rain of worms” flooded Beijing this week, according to videos posted on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the “animals” covering streets and vehicles. pic.twitter.com/V2uaX6Oowk — The Rio Times (@TheRioTimes) March 8, 2023

The Chinese authorities are yet to reveal the reason behind the strange phenomenon, however different theories have begun to emerge online to solve the mystery.

Some suggested they may actually be poplar flowers, a very popular tree in the area that is full of seeds and, when its flowers fall, they are often confused with caterpillars.

Another theory suggested that the worms were dropped after being swept up by a strong wind, a theory supported by the scientific journal Mother Nature Network, which explained that this type of incident with animals occurs after a storm.

The Scientific Journal of the Mother Nature Network hints that such incidents with animals occur after a storm wherein bugs are swept up kilometers by a strong wind or a whirlpool.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.