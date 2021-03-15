Beijing: A massive sandstorm coupled with high air pollution swept across Beijing on Monday morning, turning the sky yellow and brown, limiting visibility to less than 1,000 meters. Pushing the air quality levels in the capital to the worst since 2017, AQI recorded a ‘hazardous’ 999 rating on Monday. Beijing Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for a sandstorm at 7:25 morning, saying that Beijing is seeing dust and visibility is expected to be less than 1,000 meters in most areas in Beijing until noon, Reuters reported. Neighbouring Mongolia was also hit by heavy sandstorms, with at least 341 people reported missing, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua. Also Read - Bloomberg Journalist of Chinese Origin Detained in Beijing For 'Endangering National Security'

The National Meteorological Center forecasted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Heilongjiang in the northeast and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin. “This is the most intense sandstorm weather our country has seen in 10 years, as well as it covering the broadest area,” the center said on its website.

As a result, the government has ordered all schools to cancel outside sport and events and advised those with respiratory diseases to stay inside.Meanwhile, residents have shared scary and apocalyptic like visuals of the sandstorm, which are going viral on social media.

Have a look:

There's a sandstorm in Beijing today, much of the North actually, looks pretty bad pic.twitter.com/Unp1UrGuXp — 🌿社畜🔨 (@applesncrack) March 15, 2021

Nothing like starting the week with a solid Beijing sandstorm @Quicktake pic.twitter.com/eeuzkfvZwA — Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) March 14, 2021

Pedestrians and commuters brave a sandstorm in Beijing

📸 Noel Celis pic.twitter.com/uKJHwQpQAZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 15, 2021

After a week of lung-choking industrial pollution in Beijing, China’s capital wakes up to a gritty, orange mess: a sandstorm blown in from the Mongolian desert that sends air pollution levels off the charts – well beyond the 999 maximum on scales. Not unheard of, but rare. pic.twitter.com/8tFF7pqO98 — Saša Petricic (@sasapetricic) March 15, 2021

Huge #Sandstorm In Beijing now, have not seen this in past ten years. pic.twitter.com/RJ7IZAsQ73 — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) March 15, 2021

Huge #Sandstorm In #Beijing : #Beijing issues a yellow alert for a #sandstorm on Monday morning, warning citizens to avoid outdoor activities. Originating from south #Mongolia, the city is seeing severe sand and dust, reports the Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center. pic.twitter.com/MmCwR0eFZL — Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) March 15, 2021

The sandstorm originated from central and northern Mongolia yesterday, gradually moving southward with air currents and affecting Beijing. “The combined action of the Mongolian cyclone and the cold high pressure provided a strong impetus for the sandstorm,” said Zhang Bihui, a senior engineer with the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

State media reported at least 341 people were reported missing in neighbouring Mongolia, which was also hit by sandstorms, and flights were grounded out of Hohhot.

Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April as a result of its proximity to the massive Gobi Desert as well as deforestation throughout northern China. However, residents said they had not seen such an intense one in years.