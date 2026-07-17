Believe it or not, THIS Florida restaurant offers free pizza in exchange of a…

A restaurant in the US has started offering a large pizza in exchange for a python. It may sound a bit strange, but people are bringing pythons to the restaurant and getting a free pizza. Let's find out what's going on.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/believe-it-or-not-this-florida-restaurant-offers-free-pizza-in-exchange-of-a-python-8476737/ Copy

Believe it or not, THIS Florida restaurant offers free pizza in exchange of a... (File)

A restaurant owner in Florida, USA, has come up with an offer that will surprise anyone. If you bring a python, live or dead, you’ll get a free large specialty pizza. This may sound strange, but the reason behind it is the growing python problem in Florida.

According to a report in the New York Post, Dustin Crum, a restaurant owner in Everglades City, Florida, has started this unique scheme. He claims to be the first restaurant owner in the world to accept pythons as currency.

Dustin himself works as a python catcher. He got the idea from the Florida Python Challenge. In this competition, the more Burmese pythons people catch and remove from the Everglades, the greater the reward. The person who catches the most pythons is awarded up to $10,000.

Bring a dead python, get a large pizza

Dustin says that many people catch pythons but then don’t know what to do with them. He said that if anyone brings in a Burmese python that has been recently killed humanely, they will receive a large specialty pizza of their choice, absolutely free.

According to him, local youth often catch pythons. They don’t know how to use them or where to keep them. So they bring the pythons and leave with pizza in return. No part of the python goes to waste. Dustin doesn’t just serve pizza, he uses almost every part of the python. Python fat is used to make skin oils, creams, and soaps. Its bones are used to make jewelry. So, every python is put to use. He also revealed that he uses python meat on pizza. However, due to regulations, he cannot sell it because the meat is not prepared by a licensed butcher. Therefore, if a pizza containing python is ever made, it is given away for free. Dustin says python meat tastes a little different, but it’s delicious. His restaurant also serves pizzas with iguana toppings.

Why was such an offer necessary?

Burmese pythons have been a major problem in Florida for decades. It’s believed these snakes arrived here from Southeast Asia in the 1970s. Their numbers have since increased so rapidly that experts now estimate there could be as many as 300,000 in Florida.

These enormous pythons prey on local animals and disrupt the natural balance. Female Burmese pythons can lay up to 70 eggs at a time, fueling their population growth. They can grow to over 20 feet long.

For this reason, the Florida administration organises the Florida Python Challenge every year, so that with the help of maximum people, these dangerous invasive species of pythons can be removed from the forests. In such a situation, this unique offer of Dustin Crum is not only giving free pizza to the people, but has also become a different way of trying to deal with the increasing problem of pythons in Florida.