Beneath Antarctica’s ice lies an unseen world that scientists have finally mapped; know the latest findings

The geological evidence present so far suggests that the continent before 34 million years was ice-free and that the newly found U-shaped valleys and mountains may be the areas where the first glaciers were developed.

Viral news: The continent of Antarctica is often imagined as a vast, frozen piece of land covered in ice. However, the latest scientific study has given a new revelation. The study was led by the scientist Helen Ockenden and was published in the Science Journal (2026). The scientist spoke in depth about the research in conversation with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain. Around 98 per cent of the continent is covered with ice, which is almost 2 kilometres thick in some places. The scientists have tried to map the surface of ice with the help of satellites for many years, as the underground surface remained unknown. This matters greatly as the shape and nature of the underlying structure may influence the flow of ice and its melting, thereby affecting the sea levels globally.

Scientists mapped the invisible continent

Helen Ockenden, in conversation with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain, mentioned that the researchers had combined the satellite images of high resolution with the ice thickness, which already exists. This led to the application of a technique called Ice Flow Perturbation Analysis (IFPA). The method of IFPA examines the changes on a subtle level that are experienced on the surface of ice when ice moves over mountains, valleys, and ground underneath.

Helen explained that the smooth ground allows the ice to slide quickly because of reduced friction. In addition, the scientist stated that the uneven ground with mountains and valleys slows the rate of ice flow, which makes the areas more stable. The scientists were able to check these changes across the continent in wide depths, which helped them to identify the regions more vulnerable to faster ice loss.

The scientist advised that the technique has some limitations, as the structures that are smaller than the thickness of ice become difficult to detect. The ice thickness remains around 2 kilometres. This highlights that new technologies will be essential in the coming times.

Antarctica’s past

The mapping done by scientists gives insights into the distant past of Antarctica. The geological evidence present so far suggests that the continent before 34 million years was ice-free and that the newly found U-shaped valleys and mountains may be the areas where the first glaciers were developed.

Ocklender added, “Antarctica wasn’t always covered in ice. Sediment cores—samples taken from deep within the earth—show that about 34 million years ago, Antarctica was completely ice-free. But how the glaciation process began wasn’t clear until now. The U-shaped valleys and alpine-like mountainous regions revealed in the new mapping suggest that this is where the initial glaciers formed.”

These findings are crucial, as they’ll provide great insights into the climate-related predictions.

