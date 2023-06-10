Bengal Artist Depicts Odisha’s Triple Train Crash Moments on Leaf | In Pics

Home

A teacher from Birbhum, West Bengal, paid tribute to the victims of the tragic triple train accident in Odisha by creating a leaf artwork depicting the Coromandel Express.

Bagchi sued a jackfruit leaf and carved a picture of the triple train accident

Shankar Bagchi, an English teacher at Bajitpur High School in Mayureshwar 1 Block, Birbhum, once again showcased his artistic skills using a leaf as his canvas. This is not the first time he has paid tribute to renowned individuals by creating drawings on pakur, mango, banyan, and jackfruit leaves.

Bagchi employed a special technique called Leaf in Carving Art to showcase his talent. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Bagchi utilized his art to raise awareness about the viral disease. It is worth noting that Leaf in Carving Art originates from the Huang province of China.

Apart from creating pictures on leaves, the teacher also paid homage to various historical. On world environment day he highlighted the issue of water conservation through his leaf art.

After the triple train tragedy, Bagchi used a jackfruit leaf and carved a picture of the accident that claimed the lives of more than 280 people.

Bagchi is searching for ways to preserve his leaf arts. He stated that if the leaves can be preserved, then his special art will survive for a long time.

