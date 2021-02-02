New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen dancing to the beats of drums during a mass wedding ceremony in the state’s Alipurduar district. The mass wedding ceremony was organised in Falakata area of Alipurduar district. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government's Budget 2021, Calls It Anti-Farmer, Anti-People and Anti-Country

The chief minister was seen dancing hand in hand along with other tribal dancers during the event. A video of the minister dancing joyfully dancing during the wedding ceremony is being widely shared. CM Banerjee was later seen leaving one dancers' group and moving away to another group of dancers.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances during a mass marriage ceremony in Falakata of Alipurduar district. pic.twitter.com/zIDyhRDS7x — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Earlier December last year too, CM Mamata Banerjee was seen breaking into a dance during the inauguration of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata.