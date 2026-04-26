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Bengal students, artists overjoyed as PM Modi sends Personal letters after receiving portraits | Viral

Bengal students, artists overjoyed as PM Modi sends Personal letters after receiving portraits | Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote personal letters to students and artists of Bengal after gifting him handcrafted portraits at his election rallies in the state.

PM Modi wrote personal letters to students. Image Credit: IANS

Students and artists across West Bengal on Sunday said they were delighted to receive personal letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after gifting him handcrafted portraits at his election rallies in the state. Modi has been holding rallies in poll-bound West Bengal.

Several students recalled meeting the PM in rallies

Among those who got the letter were a Class 6 student from Siliguri and an artist who said the gesture rekindled her long-lost passion. Mayank Ghosh, the Class six student, had presented a hand-drawn sketch to the Prime Minister during the latter’s campaign rally in the city on April 12.

While speaking to news agency IANS, he said, “I had made a sketch on my own and took it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to Siliguri.” Further, Ghosh described his interaction with the Prime Minister during the rally.

“PM Modi liked my sketch very much and also said that every sketch should have an address on the back so that the letter can be received,” he said. “I gave it to PM Modi and finally have received a letter from him. I am very happy,” he added.

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Rahul Basak, a student from Dhatrigram in Purba Bardhaman district, had also presented a hand-drawn portrait to the Prime Minister during the latter’s campaign here.

According to Basak, he was “extremely lucky” to be one among those who received the letter. He also mentioned that such an appreciation would motivate him to draw better.

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“PM Modi had mentioned that he would send a response, but I never imagined it would arrive so quickly. This has greatly boosted my confidence. I have been learning to draw since childhood, and this recognition will motivate me to keep improving,” he told IANS.

Students present gifts to PM Modi

Similarly, artist Papiya Mondal from Purba Bardhaman’s Purbasthali village also presented a hand-drawn portrait to the Prime Minister during the same rally. She emphasised that such a recognition has encouraged her to continue her passion for art.

Echoing a similar view, Mondal: “I feel extremely fortunate. PM Modi had said that the artworks would be acknowledged, but I never imagined I would receive a letter so soon. This has boosted my confidence immensely.”

“I have been drawing since childhood, although I had stopped for some time. This recognition has reignited my passion,” she added.

A resident of Murshidabad’s Raghunathganj, Trishagni Banerjee, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for the letter. “I had made a painting of him, and I never imagined that he would take out his valuable time and respond to us. My family is also very happy with this letter,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Assembly election in the state on April 23 witnessed a record voter turnout of over 93 per cent. The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled on April 29. The counting will be held on May 4.

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