Home

Viral

Bengaluru Auto Driver Lip-syncs Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ And Video Goes Insanely Viral: Watch

Bengaluru Auto Driver Lip-syncs Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ And Video Goes Insanely Viral: Watch

He is just zoned in the moment and does not bother himself with any ambient noise.

The mad passion is enough. (Video grab)

Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years: You don’t have to be a famous and trained vocalist to croon the songs that stir your soul. The mad passion is enough for an amateur and untrained individual to utter the most difficult of songs with amazing ease. This is what this video shows. It is dark and a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver is lip-syncing “A Thousand Years” by famous American singer and songwriter Christina Perri while waiting at the red signal, or maybe it is a traffic jam. He is just zoned in the moment and does not bother himself with any ambient noise.

Trending Now

The video is shared on X by Neerja Shah @Neerjargon with the caption: “Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch ❤️”

You may like to read

Watch The Video Here

Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8HEDIou0Kh — Neerja Shah (@Neerjargon) December 25, 2023

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Bobby Isac @bobbyisac: Woooow

Ganesh Chakravarthi @craynonymous: So glad to see this. One of the best songs of our times.

Nishtha Prasad @nishtha_prasad: This is so ❤️

Dawson @hashmap24: I’d be blasting Taylor Swift in traffic .. PPL gotta know about the queen

Hemang Chauhan @MegaApple18: Brother deserves all the love in the world

Isagi @IsagiHive: One of my fav song

Krishna @krisshs07: Only this song.

Darshan Shah @darshan_693: So many singalongs

Samarth Sinha @samarthsinha87: Now i want Taylor Swift songs in

Vijay Pujar @chillingricksan: Damn. This was unexpected. Thousand years has been one of the best songs to come out in the last decade. But jar of hearts by her is pure joy

Pranaav Shinde @Pranaav2412: He would be an engineer.

@XLRFS: Anytime. 1000 years….

LG @ElgeeeG: Yeah you just know it’s Bangalore 5 sec into the video.

Oathkeeper @TheeGoldenHand: Now it feels that Christina has truly made it. Someone half way across the world is listening to her decade old song with so much passion.

Neeloy Sanyal @NeeloySany16967: Louu failure alertttttt

Navdeep @sivunq: breakup hua hai uska

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.