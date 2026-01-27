Home

Bengaluru auto driver poses as Uber, forces elderly woman to pay extra; incident triggers safety concerns

The post explains how a woman was allegedly scammed by an auto driver who impersonated an Uber driver. He later asked for an extra fee. Scroll down to read how she managed the incident.

Viral news: When scams have become common these days, a shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru. The details were shared on Reddit, and they shed light on commuter safety in the city. The post titled “Karnataka auto scam: impersonating Uber drivers and exploiting elderly passengers” talked about an elderly woman’s experience with an auto driver who impersonated an Uber driver. The post has spread widespread outrage online and has left children worrying for their parents. You can check the viral Reddit post here.

What’s the story?

The viral Reddit post talks about commuter safety. The post explains how a woman was allegedly scammed by an auto driver who impersonated an Uber driver. The post was shared by a woman narrating her elderly mother’s experience, who took the ride and was demanding double the fare after reaching the drop location, only to realise that he wasn’t the Uber driver.

She wrote, “The most disgusting part? The driver laughed and seemed to enjoy the entire episode. This is the same pattern many people have experienced: when passengers move away from taking autos directly and use apps to avoid being overcharged, drivers simply find new ways to extract money — impersonation, intimidation, or demanding extra fare either before the trip starts or after it ends, even when booked through the official app. The intention is not to provide a service, but to loot people by whatever means are available, for small, short-term gains that don’t meaningfully improve their lives.”

How are netizens reacting?

The post has caught the eyes of people online. One user commented, “I have respect for the few decent auto drivers in the city, but there’s a special place in hell for the rest of them. So sorry this happened to your parents”, and another user wrote, “It happened to me once near Cubbon Park. I sat on the auto as I had seen that vehicle no. And the person is different from the app many times. And it never caused any problems with me. But once he refused to enter the OTP, I got suspicious and stopped the auto right there.”

The post raises concern about commuter safety as the dependency on digital applications is rising.

