Bengaluru: Needless to say, the Covid-19 outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown forced millions of people into joblessness. Aggrieved by the same, a 27-year-old BPO employee who lost his job during the lockdown, started working as a commercial sex worker, to earn money. However, he hid the fact from his 24-year-old wife and now she is adamant for a divorce. Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Daughter to Death For Backing Her Dad in Fight Over Watching TV

According to The Times of India, the couple met each other in 2017 at the BPO office canteen and fell in love at first sight. Two years after dating each other, the duo got married in 2019 and rented a rented a house in Subramanyanagar. Sadly, the bliss didn’t last long as the husband was laid off from his organisation due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. After searching for jobs, he took up the profession of a male escort, but didn’t reveal anything to his wife. Meanwhile, his wife started noticing his strange behaviour on account of him always being busy on his laptop and mobile phone. He also started making unexplained visits to places and refused to divulge any details to her.

With her suspicions growing strong, the woman reportedly took the help of his brother who helped her crack the password of his laptop. Upon opening a folder on his device, she was shocked to see his pictures in compromising positions with other women. When confronted, he denied denied that he was the person in the photographs. However, she later came to know that he had started working as a male escort and charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and had many clients in the city.

“She found a secret folder containing numerous nude photos of her husband and selfies of semi-naked women unknown to her. She discovered he was a male escort charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per hour and had numerous clients in the city,” the couple’s counsellor told TOI.

After knowing about his secret occupation, she approached Vanitha Sahayavani (women’s helpline) on advice of some friends and underwent counselling. During the talks, the husband confessed to becoming a commercial sex worker, but also professed love for his wife and said that he didn’t want to separate from her. He also promised to leave his new job, but the woman refused to budge. The couple has now filed a mutual-consent divorce petition in a city court.